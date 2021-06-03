AMC Entertainment gained another 127% on Wednesday, and traders wonder what’s the upside potential left in the new wave of short squeeze. Cannabis stocks gain on news that Amazon would stop screening for the drug at the workplace, except when it is needed. Tesla tumbles on data showing a global market share loss, while firmer crude oil pushes energy stocks higher. Yet, we should see a limited activity on the index level before today’s ADP and tomorrow’s NFP report.

