AMC Entertainment gained another 127% on Wednesday, and traders wonder what’s the upside potential left in the new wave of short squeeze. Cannabis stocks gain on news that Amazon would stop screening for the drug at the workplace, except when it is needed. Tesla tumbles on data showing a global market share loss, while firmer crude oil pushes energy stocks higher. Yet, we should see a limited activity on the index level before today’s ADP and tomorrow’s NFP report.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
