- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- A look at the close on Wall Street, Tesla, AMC & meme stocks (2:13).
- Chinese Services PMI & Biden to target Chinese firms (6:13).
- Fed says it will start unwinding its corporate bond holdings (8:18) .
- Review of WTI crude as it heads towards $70/bbl (12:11).
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD technicals (14:55).
- Gold under pressure at the European open (17:21).
- Main calendar events today US ADP, Jobless & ISM Services PMI (18:22).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD slides to fresh weekly lows, further below $1,900 amid stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and met with some fresh supply on Thursday. The intraday downfall was sponsored by a combination of factors and dragged the XAU/USD to fresh weekly lows, around the $1,892 region during the early European session.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.