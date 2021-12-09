Amazon shares fall, after $1.28 billion fine in Italy
Shares in Amazon were trading lower during Thursday’s session, as it was announced that the company had been fined by Italian regulators.
Amazon was fined $1.28 billion by the “Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato”, for monopolizing its platform, by encouraging sellers to use its own logistic service, to the detriment of competing distributors.
The company has opted to appeal the fine, and stated that, “Small and medium-sized businesses have multiple channels to sell their products both online and offline: Amazon is just one of those options”.
Amazon’s spokesperson went on to add that, “We constantly invest to support the growth of the 18,000 Italian SMBs that sell on Amazon, and we provide multiple tools to our sellers, including those who manage shipments themselves”.
$AMZN was down 0.13 as of writing.
IMF chief puts pressure on central banks to raise rates
A week before the Federal Reserve and other central banks hold their monthly meetings, the IMF today put pressure on these institutions to raise rates.
Speaking during an event hosted by the WHO, Gita Gopinath, who is the Chief Economist at the IMF, gave her view on the current market climate.
Gopinath stated that, "We are now in the phase where countries around the world just don't have the space to keep monetary policy very loose, to kind of keep interest rates extremely low. We are seeing inflationary pressures building up around the world".
Her comments come as the Fed, Bank of England and European Central Bank, all look to announce their latest policy updates next week.
Gold prices rose marginally on the comments, hitting a high of $1,780, before tailing off.
