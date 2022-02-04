Facebook got severely hammered yesterday, weighing badly on the S&P500 and Nasdaq. But Amazon rallied near 20%, hinting at a uptick note in tech stocks at the weekly closing bell.
A last thing to watch before the bell is the US jobs data, make sure you don’t get carried away with potentially ugly NFP number, as wages growth is what matters the most for Fed expectations.
The wages growth will be more important than the number of nonfarm jobs added to the US economy at today’s release, because first, we know that the December numbers are heavily shaken by the omicron wave and it’s not representative of the overall health of the US jobs market, and second, even if we see a negative NFP print, it won’t matter much for the Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations!
Elsewhere, the barrel of crude finally pulled out the $90 resistance, the EURUSD is preparing to test the 1.15 after Lagarde’s confession that inflation in Europe will last longer than previously thought.
March update to projections will be decisive in what the ECB will do next, but we already know that March projections will include high inflation, and will probably say ‘raise the rates Christine!’.
