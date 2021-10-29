Major US indices had a record-breaking session on Thursday, but disappointment on Apple and Amazon results will likely weigh on the market sentiment before the weekly closing bell.
Nasdaq which led gains and traded at a fresh record will certainly feel the pinch of the softer-than-expected results from Apple and Amazon. And there is little to improve the mood, as Joe Biden is still struggling to pass his mega spending bill, the Covid delta-plus cases are surging and the US growth fell short of expectations in the latest read.
Facebook changed its name to Meta.
And the last thing on this week’s corporate calendar is the earnings from the oil giants Exxon and Chevron. Both companies are expected to report strong quarterly earnings thanks to the rally in oil prices. But strong expectations don’t mean a strong beat! Shell for example missed on revenue estimates yesterday and the share price dived 3.50% in London. US crude rebounded past the $83 yesterday, as the price plunge has been seen as an opportunity to buy the dip in the actual environment of energy crisis, rising global demand, and still a tight supply.
A word on the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting: The message from Lagarde was dovish yesterday, but the price action on euro was hawkish. The EURUSD flirted with the 1.17 mark and has potential to price in more hawkishness no matter what Lagarde says.
Finally, Bitcoin plunged to $56K, and could see some more downside pressure during the weekend.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
