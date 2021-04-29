As the Wall Street earnings season for Q1 continues, we have transitioned from financial institutions, big banks, aerospace companies, and others to mega-cap companies this week with Microsoft, Alphabet (Tuesday) Apple, Facebook (Wednesday) which for the most part exceeded expectations. Today, focus is on several major earnings reports which include (Mastercard, McDonald's, Caterpillar ) but most investors will be keeping a close eye on the reports from Twitter and Amazon which are due after the US session. Both companies have been favored by the covid-19 pandemic with amazon increasing their market share while most retail competitors had to deal with the lockdowns. Meanwhile, several companies have been focusing on expanding their investments and moving into different segments (i.e. cloud). US indices remain near their recently reached all-time highs after the FED reassured markets of its intention to leave monetary policy unchanged in order to support markets and as we await these key reports, it remains to be seen if they will be able to meet expectations or if they will disappoint and potentially drag indices back.
US Q1 GDP data in focus after Biden details infrastructure plan
Last night US president Joe Biden held a speech in which he detailed his new infrastructure deal proposal which will cost around $2 trillion and will be primarily financed by an increase in taxes on the wealthiest individuals. While this is unlikely to be the final version in which the bill is passed due to expected resistance from not only republicans but also some right-leaning Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (blocked the $15 min wage), it remains a good indication of what direction the Biden administration is likely to take when it comes to public spending. While today we will be receiving several important macro reports from the US (Personal consumption, Core PCE, Unemployment claims) focus will be on the US GDP report for Q1 which is expected to show a growth of 6.8% compared to the previous 4.3% and will be the first GDP report since Biden took office in January.
