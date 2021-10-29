Yesterday’s aftermarket announcement from the two mega cap giants surprised investors as both Apple and Amazon showed lower than expected results and disappointing figures. Both companies missed their revenue expectations and indicated supply chain issues as key issues facing their business, while highlighting the need to be cautious as the situation is resolved moving forward. Both stocks dropped over 3% in aftermarket trading and impacted US futures, which shortly before that managed to reach new all time highs, boosted in part by the positive performance seen from other mega caps throughout the week. While US indices hover around key levels, It will be important to see how they react to today’s earnings from major oil companies (Exxon, Chevron) as further disappointment could lead to an even larger correction heading into the weekend.

Euro holds steady after mixed European GDP data

Today’s GDP data from Europe proved to be mixed, with the French reading surprising to the upside while Spanish figures missed expectations. Data from Germany and Italy also was mixed as the Italian economy, just like the French one, grew much faster than expected in the July-September period while the German economy grew slower than expected. This comes after yesterday's disappointing US GDP figures which showed a below expected growth of 2% and highlighted the ongoing issues facing the economy in this stage of the post pandemic recovery. These GDP reports, along with inflation data continue to become increasingly noteworthy as central banks across the world are using these measures to potentially determine whether or not there is an immediate need for intervention as well as influencing future policy.