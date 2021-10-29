Yesterday’s aftermarket announcement from the two mega cap giants surprised investors as both Apple and Amazon showed lower than expected results and disappointing figures. Both companies missed their revenue expectations and indicated supply chain issues as key issues facing their business, while highlighting the need to be cautious as the situation is resolved moving forward. Both stocks dropped over 3% in aftermarket trading and impacted US futures, which shortly before that managed to reach new all time highs, boosted in part by the positive performance seen from other mega caps throughout the week. While US indices hover around key levels, It will be important to see how they react to today’s earnings from major oil companies (Exxon, Chevron) as further disappointment could lead to an even larger correction heading into the weekend.
Euro holds steady after mixed European GDP data
Today’s GDP data from Europe proved to be mixed, with the French reading surprising to the upside while Spanish figures missed expectations. Data from Germany and Italy also was mixed as the Italian economy, just like the French one, grew much faster than expected in the July-September period while the German economy grew slower than expected. This comes after yesterday's disappointing US GDP figures which showed a below expected growth of 2% and highlighted the ongoing issues facing the economy in this stage of the post pandemic recovery. These GDP reports, along with inflation data continue to become increasingly noteworthy as central banks across the world are using these measures to potentially determine whether or not there is an immediate need for intervention as well as influencing future policy.
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around mid-1600s after EU data
EUR/USD extended its slide during the European trading hours as the data from the EU failed to help the shared currency preserve its strength. The euro area economy grew by 3.7% in the third quarter, compared to market expectation of 3.5%. Eyes on US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD trades below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3800 amid improving market mood. A tepid bounce in the US dollar and escalates Brexit concerns cap the pair's upside. France detains UK ships while Britain summons the French ambassador. Brexit updates, US PCE inflation eyed.
Gold pivots around $1800, levels to watch
Gold price cautious amid US yield curve flattening, month-end flows in play. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation and FOMC decision fresh moves in gold.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?