Alphabet shares higher ahead of earnings call

Shares in tech-giant Alphabet were trading higher on Tuesday, as markets were preparing for the company’s Q4 earnings report.

The company, formerly known as Google, is set to hold its quarterly earnings call after today’s closing bell, with many expecting a strong showing.

So far, analysts have forecasted earnings to come in at $27.14 per share, which would be up from the EPS of $22.30 in Q4 2020.

In addition to earnings, revenue is projected to increase, however at a slower pace than in previous quarters.

Markets expect revenue to come in around $59.3 billion, which would be better than last year’s Q4 number of $46.4 billion.

$GOOG was up 0.74% as of writing.

Gold, Swiss Franc volatile as Putin confirms U.S. concerns

Safe haven markets were volatile to start February, as investors reacted to comments from Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.

Tensions in the ongoing dispute with Ukraine have risen, as the U.S. threatened to issue sanctions to Russian associates, in the event an invasion takes place today.

Today, Putin responded, stating that, “It’s already clear now ... that fundamental Russian concerns were ignored”.

According to reports, he went on to say, “Let’s imagine Ukraine is a NATO member and starts these military operations. Are we supposed to go to war with the NATO bloc? Has anyone given that any thought? Apparently not”.

Markets were surprised by Putin’s candidness with today’s remarks, with XAUUSD rising by as much as $13 in today’s session.

USDCHF also moved, dropping to an intraday low of 0.9204.