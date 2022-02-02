Alphabet Inc (Google) stock surged more than 9% in premarket following upbeat quarterly results which showed an EPS: $30.69 vs $27.34 expected. Revenue: $75.33 billion vs $72.17 billion expected. While the company discussed it’s plans to continue expanding its various segments, including the growing cloud service, the board also approved plans for a 20-for-1 stock split which could be reflected in share price at some point. This comes as global stock markets, and in particular US indices are attempting to recover from a challenging start of the year which saw the Nasdaq tech index drop around 15%. This week contains several mega-cap earnings announcements and today is no exception with Meta platforms, formerly known as Facebook, publishing their report after market close and which is expected to shed some light on the current performance and future plans of the tech giant after going through significant structural changes.
Crypto market stabilizes as stock markets rebound
While the start of 2022 has been challenging for many stocks and assets, some of the most impacted have been cryptocurrencies which tend to generally have higher volatility than the broad market and which is exacerbated by extreme market conditions. However, the situation appears to be changing at least in the short term, with the majority of crypto tokens trading sideways after a noticeable rebound from recent lows and after the total market capitalisation dropped by around 1 Trillion scaring some investors who may have doubted the validity of certain projects. With Bitcoin trading once again around $38,500 and Ethereum back above $2700, we have seen an increase in confidence as the Fear and Greed index points to a slightly higher reading, however it is important to note that this confidence could be short-lived if any major market events or moves were to take place and once again shake investor confidence.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1300 with initial reaction to EU inflation data
EUR/USD rose above 1.1300 with the initial reaction to the EU inflation data, which showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged higher to 5.1% in January from 5% in December. This print surpassed the market expectation of 4.4% by a wide margin and helped the euro gather strength.
GBP/USD consolidates near weekly highs above 1.3500
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.3500, consolidating a near-weekly high. Strong UK Manufacturing PMI and BOE rate hike expectations continue to support the pound. The US dollar corrects with yields, as the Fed angst recedes. US ADP data awaited.
Gold stays on thin ice around $1,800 ahead of key events
Gold price wavers in a familiar range, but the downside appears favored. The USD correction is saving the day for gold bulls ahead of key event risks.
Cardano price upside capped at $1.26 as ADA recovers recent losses
Cardano price shows signs of a bullish outlook but the resulting uptrend is likely to be capped due to multiple hurdles present in its path. Investors need to exercise caution around ADA and its rally.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.