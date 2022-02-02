Alphabet Inc (Google) stock surged more than 9% in premarket following upbeat quarterly results which showed an EPS: $30.69 vs $27.34 expected. Revenue: $75.33 billion vs $72.17 billion expected. While the company discussed it’s plans to continue expanding its various segments, including the growing cloud service, the board also approved plans for a 20-for-1 stock split which could be reflected in share price at some point. This comes as global stock markets, and in particular US indices are attempting to recover from a challenging start of the year which saw the Nasdaq tech index drop around 15%. This week contains several mega-cap earnings announcements and today is no exception with Meta platforms, formerly known as Facebook, publishing their report after market close and which is expected to shed some light on the current performance and future plans of the tech giant after going through significant structural changes.

Crypto market stabilizes as stock markets rebound

While the start of 2022 has been challenging for many stocks and assets, some of the most impacted have been cryptocurrencies which tend to generally have higher volatility than the broad market and which is exacerbated by extreme market conditions. However, the situation appears to be changing at least in the short term, with the majority of crypto tokens trading sideways after a noticeable rebound from recent lows and after the total market capitalisation dropped by around 1 Trillion scaring some investors who may have doubted the validity of certain projects. With Bitcoin trading once again around $38,500 and Ethereum back above $2700, we have seen an increase in confidence as the Fear and Greed index points to a slightly higher reading, however it is important to note that this confidence could be short-lived if any major market events or moves were to take place and once again shake investor confidence.