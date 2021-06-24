Risk assets continue to be supported into the latter half of the week, in large part due to the Fed Chair’s downplaying any concerns associated with rising interest rates and higher inflation.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1950 on firmer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD remains on the backfoot below 1.1950 as the US dollar holds the higher ground amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. Eyes on German IFO Survey after upbeat PMIs. US data dump will be closely followed as well.
GBP/USD pauses first weekly run-up in four below 1.4000 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3950, snapping a three-day uptrend ahead of the BOE decision. The UK’s delayed unlock, Delta covid variant fears and Brexit woes probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE statement. US data, Fedspeak should also be followed for fresh impulse.
Gold retreats towards $1,760 key support, US data eyed
Gold portrays the market’s indecision with a 0.23% intraday loss near $1,773, despite recently bouncing off the day’s low, heading into Thursday’s European session. Covid updates, US stimulus and Fedspeak become important too.
XLM price could skyrocket 45% if it can reclaim this critical barrier
XLM price has slipped below the range low after the recent crash. Despite the minor recovery rally, Stellar is trading below it. Going forward, the remittance token’s future is dependent on this barrier and will play a pivotal role in deciding its short-term future.
BoE Preview: Cautiously hawkish, hints on tightening?
The BOE will likely maintain its policy unchanged, focus on future moves. Chief Economist Andy Haldane will leave the central bank after this meeting. GBP/USD could advance toward the 1.4100 figure on a hawkish BOE.