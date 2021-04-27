Outlook: Today brings Feb house prices, the Richmond Fed index, and the Conference Board consumer confidence indicator for April. Despite a few hiccoughs, like durables disappointing yesterday, the economy is roaring. There is a whisper that the Fed simply must be thinking about the timing of some tapering, but nobody sees it coming this time because the Fed has just corralled the inflation hawks.

We have to wait to see Australian and European inflation numbers, which are likely a market-mover (despite warnings about the base effect). Until then, we can worry about the renewed surge in commodity prices, up 18.08% since the beginning of the year, according to Trading Economics. The “commodity currencies” are merrily following along, especially the AUD. See also the Bloomberg chart for grains. Copper in particular is at record highs and one source had a cute story about cheese supplies at risk.

We seem to be getting a minor Tuesday pullback today for the second week. We can’t identify any factors that would drive risk-off and justify a firmer dollar, so we blame positioning even if that’s pretty lame.

In fact, adding up all the positive things, we “should” be seeing rising risk-on attitudes. The list includes those rising commodity prices, rising vaccinations, Europe about to allow American tourists this summer, rising earnings and ongoing sector rotation into riskier stocks, and the popularity of Pres Biden in the polls. He gets a 53% approval rating vs. Trump never topping 50%. The latest: federal employees will get a $15 minimum wage but must wear masks. Also, France and Germany are making noises to the effect they may support the Biden global tax proposal of 21%. Funny story—the WSJ has a piece on whether someone can get fired for wearing a mask in a mask-free workplace. (The answer is easy—claim it’s a religious think like a yarmulke).

Bottom line, we see no real reason for the dollar to be gaining or the benchmark euro to be dipping except the paring of dollar shorts as the euro hits a double resistance line and can be deemed overbought. The problem, of course, is that we don’t know how long these minor corrections can last.

Tidbit: The FT reports the Chinese census will likely show a drop in population under 1.4 billion persons for the first decline since 1949. The census was completed in December but results won’t be published until the government has a chance to dress them up.

In the US, the preliminary results of the 2020 census show a drop in US population for only the second time since the 1930’s. CNN reports “The 2020 Census shows that the US population grew from roughly 308.7 million in 2010 to 331.4 million, a 7.35% increase. That's the slowest population growth since 1930-1940 — the decade of the Great Depression. The US population has more than quadrupled since the 1900 Census.”

The outcome is a gain in Congressional House seats by only 5, chiefly to sunbelt states Texas and Florida, and a drop for the rustbelt including California and New York. Concern is very big and very real that the numbers will be bad due to all the interference Trump imposed. An academic statistics organization will release its view in June and the Census Bureau itself another analysis near year-end.

