Outlook: In the US yesterday, the markets had almost nothing to chew on and so chose to freak out over the jobs-to-unemployed ratio moving down to 1.7 from 1.9 in Jan, something the Fed supposedly cares about.

The “cooling labor market” is poppycock--the drop is small and the new number of openings is still hugely above the historical norm, 9.9 million vs. 6.8 million in pre-pandemic 2017-2019. Besides, the job openings are not realistic, calling for blue-collar job-seeking workers to be software experts, under 50 and male.

But all the financial press accepts the cooling market story and attributes outcomes to it–the 2-year down 20 points, the stock market indices down, and especially the probability of a rate cut this year.

We say this is one of those bouts of silliness with a dollop of wishful thinking. The Fed may or may not care about the ratio, but we do know it cares about seeing hard evidence of disinflation. The jobs ratio doesn’t do that, and until we get some evidence of it, the Fed will hold the fort. Notice that the last payrolls and weekly unemployment reports failed to show a rise in unemployment and today we get the ADP private sector version ahead of the new payrolls on Friday. In Feb, jobs created were 311,000, beating forecasts of 205,000. For Friday, the consensus forecast is 240,000 (but Trading Economics has 250,000), still a tight labor market.

Holding the fort is what Cleveland Fed Pres Mester said yesterday. The Fed should move rates over 5% this year and hold it there until price pressures are demonstrably easing. She also said she does not anticipate that policymakers will cut rates this year. Period. She does expect moderation and meaningful moderation in inflation, which should go to 3.75% this year and reaching the 2% goal in 2025. But until then, the Fed funds rate will have to stay up.

This is pretty much what we also got from the Bank of England. The BoE chief economist Huw Pill said the bank needs “to see the job through” on inflation, taken as a bald hint of a May rate hike, according to the FT. The Monetary Policy Committee will be on the lookout for any “dislocation to credit markets” that would change the inflation outlook. Good heavens, plain speaking. Whatever will come next? Pill sees wage push and company pricing shove (but no gouging).

Known Unknowns: Some important folks (like JPMorgan’s Dimon) say the banking crisis is not over and it will be years before it’s over. The outflow of deposits from banks onto money market funds persists (c. $300-350 billion) and the money market funds have blown up the reverse repo market to an unprecedented volume, depriving banks of the wherewithal to make loans and raising the probability of a credit crunch.

The WSJ has a scary reverse repo chart on the front page. Some suggest regs to limit reverse repos. “Bank deposits have fallen $363 billion to $17.3 trillion since the beginning of March, Fed data show. Assets in money-market funds have risen $304 billion to a record $5.2 trillion, according to Investment Company Institute data.

“More than 40% of money-market fund assets are invested in the reverse repo facility, which the Fed created 10 years ago to lift interest rates with a banking sector that had been flooded with reserves. Roughly $2 trillion or more has been parked there since mid-2022. Demand exploded in 2021, when the Fed’s aggressive stimulus during the Covid-19 pandemic sent a wave of deposits into the banking system.”

So it’s not the banking crisis that put reverse repos into favor–it happened long before. And it’s more complicated than that, anyway, having to do with regs about reserves, among other issues.

After a scary headline and misleading chart, the WSJ has the decency to include this: “’Banks are still losing deposits, but it’s mostly small potatoes relative to the roughly $17 trillion in total deposits,’” said Noor Menai, president and chief executive of Los Angeles-based lender CTBC Bank USA and advisory board member of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. ‘Absent any more bad news or unforeseen market events, the banking system is stable.’”

Forecast: You can’t argue with sentiment, which today holds that the UK and Europe are escaping recession while the US is headed there. The basis for the judgment on the US–the jobs-to-applicants ratio–is so flimsy as to be laughable, but with so many buying into it, we see the result in the form of falling yields and stock indices. Whether there is a banking sector component in here is also debatable. Yes, the regional bank index slumped, but so did a lot of other sectors. This is a bit of a silly season AS THE Easter holidays approach and thin out the herd. Now is a good time to pare… upcoming news is likely not terribly anti-dollar.

