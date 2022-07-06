Outlook: The bond market, having accepted the likelihood of a second 75 bp hike in July, is changing its tune and is starting to prefer the idea of 50 bp, as suggested by Kansas City Fed chief George. We get the minutes of the June meeting later today, to be pored over by the usual OCD types.

We also get a ton of data today and this week—mortgages, services and composite PMI, the ISM version preferred by many, and JOLTS. All the data will be parsed for its implications for inflation and/or recession. But the real information is the contrast with Europe, where hesitation rules in the choice over inflation vs. recession, spiked with the poison of Russia’s evil intentions toward Europe’s energy needs. Bloomberg even reports “There is now a 60% chance the euro hits parity versus the dollar by year-end, up from 46% on Monday, according to Bloomberg’s options-pricing model. The deeper the energy crisis gets — with natural gas prices the key metric to focus on, not crude oil — the higher that probability will grow. That could coax the fast money funds to fire up some bets against the currency, suggesting parity won't be the last stop for the under-pressure euro.”

We want to quarrel with the parity idea. That’s simply not how the FX market behaves. When an important round number is in play, the market dances with it for quite some time and sometimes doesn’t punch through at all. On the monthly chart, it can’t be avoided that the previous big low was Jan 2017. Gee, what was happening then? Alas, however, we must concur with the Bloomberg idea, simply on the basis of (1) energy crisis/recession (2) rate hike hesitation. Quite how it happens is secondary.

As for the Fed potentially backing off, one big fear is the public’s expectations going sky high, which is a black mark in the Fed’s credibility copybook. Sure enough, the Conference Board and U Michigan inflation expectations are high and rising. But the financial professionals see something else—on the 5-year forward basis, a drop from 3.56% on 3/28 to 2.51% yesterday, or a full percentage point. We can argue that the folks who set these expectations are not necessarily better economists than anyone else, but such a substantial drop must mean something.

One thing it means is that they read the newspaper. With some retailers stuffed full of inventory and some measures of the supply chain impasse looking better, there is some (tiny) hope that inflation really can be a short-term thing. That’s not something we usually tend to expect. Usually inflation takes a while to build but once you have it, it’s the devil to get rid of, hence the famous Volcker stances that traumatized a generation of traders.

We are not sure we buy the short-term inflation episode idea, if only because China can still shut down again on Covid outbreaks and Russia is messing with all kinds of supply chain issues on top of energy, chemicals, metals and grains, including (of course) the swift return of pirates (and profiteers and gougers). On the other hand, the Drewry Index of container costs is down 3% as of End June. Still, it’s an interesting mix of factors that doesn’t stand up to previous bouts of recession/near-recession. Nobody knows where the extra factors of Covid and Russia fit into any sane concept of a soft landing. They would seem to take soft landing off the table entirely.

All the same, the 2-year yield, the best barometer of short-term expectations, has crashed to below the 10-year for a reading of zero in the 2/10 year spread. This means buyers in that tenor, disclosing massive fear. We even have some mention of maybe it’s time to buy the 10-year. Expectations for the July meeting are pulling back in the CME Fed Watch tool, and September is especially troublesome. If we are reading it right, the odds of 300-325 bp is a mere 1.7% now, vs. 22.7% a week ago. Slim pickings but not chickenfeed. The market is backing away from a gung-ho Fed but note we see no sign whatever of the Fed backing down.

This all leaves us with the safe-haven currencies hanging on to the bid while the euro and GBP are losing theirs and swimming around in a bucket of water with no lifeguard. What changes this? Likely some Fed hints and whispers.

