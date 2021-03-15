Outlook: The calendar this week includes the Empire State manufacturing survey and TICS report today, with retail sales and industrial production to come. The biggie is the Fed meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by the BoJ and BoE on Thursday.

All the central banks face pressing questions. In a nutshell, the Fed is pretending the bond market is simply mistaken about conditions and expectations, which is why it took the 10-year yield to a 13-month high over 1.6%. But there’s nothin to see here, folks. The BoE is willing to talk about the rise in inflation expectations driving yields to nearly double, but is not ready to entertain a policy change. Perhaps it just likes to scare the wimps with talk of “two-sided” inflation, whatever that means.

The Fed is not even thinking about thinking about it, while the BoE is thinking about thinking about it. As for the BoJ, the market faces zero risk on the fixed income front, but the very real possibility of the yen falling to the magic round number 110 on US developments, sure to get backs up in Japan Inc and trigger hedging as well as a shift in funding.

The bond market and the FX market say the Fed is just plain wrong. The yield rise is not only here to stay, but about to get to 1.9% by year-end, according to Credit Suisse. The FT remarks that “Goldman Sachs, Société Générale and TD Securities have also made similar revisions recently.” Elsewhere, we see that Nordea has 1.8%. Remember that year-end forecasts have a way of arriving early.

The FX market agrees. Gittler at BDSwiss writes “The CoT report showed that speculators are starting to throw in the towel on short USD positions. The biggest change in value terms was with EUR, while as a percent of positioning it was in JPY. They also cut longs in GBP, CAD, and MXN, such that the overall short USD position is the smallest since last July.”

We found a number of analyses over the weekend exploring whether the yield ruckus should continue and what are the Facts about reflation, but to cut to the chase, the key to fighting a fire under the Fed is employment. The Fed has said repeatedly that inflation is secondary to jobs and the equitable distribution of jobs, too. Full employment or something approaching it is not expected until next year.

Ah, but consider the job gain that Canada just had. As Fed-watcher Steve Beckner writes in Mace News, for a genuine taper, “the FOMC will need to see the clouds of uncertainty dissipate and see not only actual evidence of sustained 2%-plus inflation, but also proven progress toward full (and diverse) employment. Although officials have become more optimistic, they have set a high bar for achieving both inflation and employment goals.”

In other words, April might deliver the first signs of the Biden recovery money to show up in the jobs data, and May will almost certainly show a giant jump in jobs. A large proportion of the jobs lost last year were in retail and hospitality/leisure, and those outfits are opening up again. What percentage of the 11 million still-lost jobs have to be recovered to impress the Fed?

Lest you think the next jobs reports are too far off, the next payrolls report comes on the first Friday in April, or only three weeks from now. And markets trade on expectations, not already reported data. What if March jobs recover by 3-5 million and April by another 5-7 million? We could be back to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment in no time at all. The Moody’s forecast of 7 million jobs was made last fall and in anticipation of the Biden stimulus bill. Where are the new forecasts now that it’s here? We searched high and low but can’t find anyone brave enough to predict job growth in the US over the next 6-9 months.

High job growth would leave the Fed with no excuse. Focus on inflation is misplaced. The focus should be on jobs, the stated top goal. The FT had an excellent survey of conditions over the weekend, but starts out with the conventional—inflation. The bond ruckus is tough to talk about because it contains effects on long-term bonds of an expected short-term event. The FT headlines it “US bond market signals expectations for shortlived burst of inflation.” Golly, you’d think that if inflation is going to be only a transitory thing, it would be discounted. But the bond gang is not in the mood to discount.

The FT analysis is fairly succinct. Some economists (like ex TresSec Summers) think inflation could become destabilizingly worrisome, but the are the minority. Investors are unconvinced, as shown by the various break-evens. The 2-year stands at 2.7%, the 5-year at 2.5% and the 10-year at 2.3%. See the FT chart. This means inflation will heat up near-term, but is not expected to return us to the wild 1970’s.

Oxford Economics chief economist says “The most likely outcome is that after a spring peak, inflation will fall back while remaining above 2 per cent for longer than at any other time over the past decade. By longer run historical standards, inflation is still set to remain relatively muted and a long way from spiralling out of control.”

Even those who see growth up in the stratosphere concur. Morgan Stanley sees core PCE peaking at 2.6% in April or May but then falling back to 2.3% by year-end and through all of 2022. Whether from an excess of exuberance or of caution, though, the 10-year can see 1.9% by year-end, according to Credit Suisse, a revision of the original forecast pre-ruckus of 1.6%. The FT remarks that “Goldman Sachs, Société Générale and TD Securities have also made similar revisions recently.” Elsewhere, we see that Nordea has 1.8%.

Notice that the FT report doesn’t talk about jobs, only inflation.

For a first-class preview of the Fed policy meeting this week, Fed-watcher Steve Beckner at Mace News can’t be beat. Beckner writes we nowhere close to a policy change. “All indications are that the FOMC remains quite some distance from reducing the pace of its aggressive bond buying, much less lifting short-term interest rates off the floor. When we get the updated projections, this time they will include the effect of the $1.9 trillion recovery/stimulus. Still, “It would be very surprising if the FOMC were to slow the pace of its $120 billion per month bond buying – or for that matter hint at doing so anytime soon.”

The Powell Fed is committed to transparency and no fan of even the occasional surprise. Having been shocked by the two yield spikes, the Fed needs to be “clearer than ever with the signals they’re sending.” And …. forecasts of stronger growth and lower unemployment won’t necessarily translate into higher projections for the federal funds rate. That would be a surprise.”

We need to expect “unabated monetary ease” on the repetition of themes—high uncertainty about a number of factors, a long way to go on employment, the need for Fed patience, and actual data of substantial progress. The only clue we will get that the Fed sees progress will come in the form of slowing asset purchases. Here the relationship of the Fed and the bond market can become treacherous. “It would appear that, although the Fed may no longer believe very much in the theoretical Phillips Curve trade-off between unemployment and inflation, the bond market clearly does. Market participants are convinced above-potential GDP growth, a tightening labor market will drive inflation higher and force a reluctant Fed’s hand, much as in the past.”

The Fed dismisses the rising breakevens but if the Fed is wrong and we really do get overheating and inflation, the Fed’s not-so-secret weapon is the Twist, buying a higher percentage of long-term paper and selling the short end. This is to manage quantity, not price, a more palatable option. For any bigger action, like a genuine taper, “the FOMC will need to see the clouds of uncertainty dissipate and see not only actual evidence of sustained 2%-plus inflation, but also proven progress toward full (and diverse) employment. Although officials have become more optimistic, they have set a high bar for achieving both inflation and employment goals.”

We smell the slightest whiff in Beckner’s piece that maybe the Fed is too sanguine and committed to its timeline. What if employment comes roaring back and while it misses the diversity goal, it’s still darn high? Here we are again with Moody’s gain of 7 million jobs. That’s short of the10 million still lost, but one hell of a gain. And we never get a definition for how much time constitutes a “sustained period” for inflation. What if we get the expected rise in April and May and it just keeps going into the late fall? We can hear the December “behind the curve” screams forming already.

We are going out on a limb and predict that yields stay up this time. 1.5% is behind us. The range will be 1.55%-1.85% for the foreseeable future. It might get to 2.10-2.25% in May/June if we do get the inflation pop expected. And if jobs really do reach for the 7 million Moody benchmark, that leaves only 3 million or so of pandemic lost jobs. They may not be good or high-paying jobs and may not encompass the diversity the Fed would prefer to see, but if we see 7 million by (say) Sept-Oct, it’s all over but the shouting. The implication is that by year-end, the Fed will have started thinking about thinking about changing QE and/or rate hikes. This is about a year ahead of the Fed’s current schedule.

That implies the dollar keeps its upward momentum, all other things being equal. That includes Europe lagging the UK and US in vaccinations and the ECB sticking to its dovish guns. It also means the US does not get another wave of pandemic from the variants and premature re-opening. What do we do about the long-standing dollar depreciation scenario that has become conventional wisdom? ‘Tis a puzzle. Can we have rising yields and rising inflation expectations and still have a falling dollar? Well, yes, but it would require some very big Other Dollar-negative Factor.

Bottom line—forget inflation and breakevens. The key to the perception of recovery is jobs. The Fed will likely be stubborn and try to stick to the transitory nature of the impending inflation pop, but that’s a red herring—an irrelevant distraction. The Fed is going to be overly laggardly in admitting it can’t have its cake and eat it, too—both sustained inflation and high job growth. It’s going to get high job growth and the bond and FX markets are going to signal they want the Fed to respond by tightening. Having already tightened prematurely once and having to eat crow (as the ECB did during the 2009 financial crisis), the Fed will be reluctant to do it again, and will say so. But the market is going to pick this fight. The old rule has it “don’t fight the Fed.” But markets fight the Fed quite often, and this is one of those times.

