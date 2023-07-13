The recent inflation data continuing to slow. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at an annual headline rate of +3.0%, down sizable from the 8.9% reading just a year ago. The good news is the "core" rate (which strips out food and energy) is also starting to more aggressively weaken, slowing to an annual rate of +4.8%.
Interest rates
Wall Street still widely expects the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by another 25 basis-points at its upcoming July 25-26 meeting, but investors are now more optimistic that it might also be the last rate hike in this cycle. Just look at the two-year yields which tumbled right after the release of the CPI data, going from 4.85% down to 4.75%.
Many Wall Street insiders argue that if the two-year yields stay steady or start to deteriorate the stock market bulls will have even more room to run higher, perhaps even retesting the all-time highs by yearend.
On the flip side, if the two-year yields again start to climb higher, stock market bulls could face more sizable headwinds.
There's also still a great deal of debate over whether the Fed's historically fast pace of rate hikes could pull the economy into recession. Bulls believe that the affects of the Fed's hiking campaign have mostly already worked their way through the system and that the job market and household finances are strong enough to handle "higher rates for longer."
Bulls vs bears
Bears, however, argue that delayed impacts have yet to be fully realized, particularly in the financial and commercial real estate sectors, which could of course have consequences for the broader US and global financial systems.
Bulls are pointing to the Fed's latest "Beige Book" report that showed an overall increase in US economic activity in June with inflation continuing to ease. That combination of steady growth and falling prices is what some call a "goldilocks" economy, aka an ideal environment of full employment, economic stability, and stable growth.
Bears continue to argue that falling prices are going to big problem for corporate earnings in the quarters ahead, regardless of whether the US avoids recession.
Bears are also quick to remind that some areas of "disinflation" in June may not continue or could possibly reverse course, in turn keeping overall inflation above the Fed's +2% target rate. In other words, it is only one report and too soon to declare the inflation battle has been won.
Earnings
The real test for stocks in the weeks ahead will be Q2 2023 earnings season, which "unofficially" kicks off on Friday with results from big Wall Street banks.
Many Wall Street insiders are concerned that even if earnings and forward guidance surprise to the upside, stock price gains could be limited due to already high valuations.
The S&P 500 is currently trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2 times compared to its long-term average of 15.6, according to Refinitiv. At the same time, there is evidence that companies are rapidly losing their pricing power while simultaneously facing high labor and financing costs. Meaning profits going forward may be much tougher to achieve.
Today, earnings results are due from Conagra, Delta, Fastenal, and PepsiCo. The key economic data is the Producer Price Index (PPI) for June with economists expecting the headline rate to slow to +0.5% year-over-year from +1.0% in May, with the "core" rate holding steady at an annual rate of +2.8%. If PPI unexpectedly moves up, it will likely spark worries that inflation is poised to make a comeback. Stay tuned.
No Representation Is Being Made That Any Account Will Or Is Likely To Achieve Profits Or Losses Similar To Those Discussed Within This Site, Support And Texts. Our Forecasts and other Texts on this Website Should Be Used As Learning Aids. If You Decide To Invest Real Money, All Trading Decisions Are Your Own. The Risk Of Loss In Trading Commodities and Stocks Can Be Substantial. You Should, Therefore, Carefully Consider Whether Such Trading Is Suitable For You In Light Of Your Financial Condition. Futures and stock trading is speculative. It involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Futures trading is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid extended US Dollar sell-off
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1200, trading close to fresh 2023 highs in the European session amid an extended US dollar weakness across the board. The Greenback remains undermined by dovish Fed expectations following softer US CPI data. ECB Minutes, US PPI data eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3050 on renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is jumping above 1.3050, regaining the upside traction in European trading. Renewed US Dollar selling is fuelling the GBP/USD advance, as investors look past the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data. Focus shifts to US PPI and Fedspeak.
Gold faces delicate barricades around $1,960, upside remains favored, US PPI eyed
Gold price has faced fragile barricades while attempting to surpass the immediate resistance of $1,960.00 in the late Asian session. The precious metal has is expected to resume its upside journey as inflationary pressures in the US have softened dramatically.
Solana price eyes 15% nosedive after recent development in FTX bankruptcy case
Solana price has been on an uptrend for nearly a month, clocking in nearly 65% in gains. While the ascent is impressive, SOL holders need to be aware of a sudden shift in trend due to declining momentum.
Pepsi adds 2% on beat and raise Q2 performance
PepsiCo (PEP) added 2.1% in Thursday’s premarket after the food and soft drink purveyor easily bested Wall Street consensus for the second quarter. PepsiCo reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 or 13 cents ahead of analyst expectations.