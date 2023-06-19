Share:

With the U.S. market on holiday, the Monday sessions will typically see much lower volumes in Asia and Europe than usual. Still, investors will likely set the table for tomorrow's interest rate decision in China, where it is widely expected the key benchmark lending rate will be trimmed to jump-start a sputtering economy.

Over the weekend, Antony Blinken touched down in China, so traders will scan headlines to gauge any hints of thawing in frosty bilateral ties. And given the lengthy laundry list of disputes between the world's two largest economies, any hints, especially around reestablishing channels of communication, in an attempt to steer relations back on the course would be considered a major risk positive.

With discussions picking up around the unknowns, especially the wide disparity between the Federal Reserve and the Market's forward inflation expectations, we could see some cautious trading perhaps shaded to more profit-taking following Friday's soft sell-off on the U.S. markets.

Looking at what we do know versus what we don't know, 10 months after the Fed said the word "transitory" is no longer the most accurate term for describing the nature of the current high inflation rate, markets are struggling to clarify the final inflation picture as core declines remain grindingly slow.

With all roads leading through China at the start of the week, investors' stimulus excitement could give way to the reality that there are no quick fixes to the property market or youth unemployment. Indeed, these areas of the economy could require a lengthy structural overhaul to repair. China needs to drive growth in sectors like technology, education, finance and entertainment, all of which have suffered under the security-focused leadership of Xi Jinping.