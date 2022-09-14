-
US CPI roars.
-
All risk assets collapse.
-
USD regains is wings.
A couple of days rest for yours truly and it seems the markets wanted to give me some excitement to return to. Yesterday clearly the market had been hoping for some signs of inflation cooling and positioned itself accordingly. The problem with a plan like that is the exit window is very small and when everyone rushes for it at the same time the scenes are ugly. The knee jerk move higher in the USD was brutal with the first price being over a percent away once the numbers were released. Stocks raised the bar with even bigger gaps and the move never lost momentum for the rest of the day. EUR/USD testing 1.0200 seems a long time ago as it opens at 0.9950 and Usd/yen is only off its highs due to the BOJ picking up the phone overnight and checking rates according to sources. Whilst some will fear this means intervention is close, I suspect we have a way to go yet before they finally dust off the trade sheets and actually start selling. Intervention is only ever successful when monetary policy is aligned, and quite frankly it is not yet so expect volatility rather than a turn around here.
The move in stocks was brutal and demonstrated the fact that “fast money” is the only money playing at the moment. Investors continue to sit on cash and understandably so when you look at the economic picture in the short term. That said I can't help but think the move is an overreaction. The FOMC will do 75BPS next week, and they always were. Calls for a 100 point hike seem outlandish to me mid cycle, so I find myself tempted to buy the dip but with caution.
Crypto was not immune and BTC gave back its recent gains along with ETH and we find ourselves in all too familiar territory at 20,000 and 1600. All eyes are on the merge countdown clock and in a scenario like this I am loath to make short term predictions so I won’t! The levels are clearly defined and I still believe the market is underweight BTC but that is as far as I am willing to go for now.
Levels to watch
|CCY Pair
|Support
|Resistance
|EUR/USD
|0.9880
|1.0050
|GBP/USD
|1.1405
|1.1610
|ETH/USD
|1500
|1800
|BTC/USD
|17400
|22600
Current levels
BCB Group comprises BCB Prime Services Ltd (UK), BCB Payments Ltd (UK), BCB Digital Ltd (UK) and BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC. BCB Payments Ltd is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act. This update: 14 Oct 2020. The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above parity after EU data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated below parity during the European trading hours. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted by 2.4% on a yearly basis in July, putting additional weight on the shared currency.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.1550 after mixed UK inflation data
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed to the 1.1550 area on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI declined to 9.9% in August but the Core CPI edged higher to 6.3%. Investors await US PPI data.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold clings to small gains above $1,700
Gold stretched higher and was last seen posting small daily gains above $1,700. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 3.4% ahead of the American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Cardano price in cahoots with bears, ADA holders could worsen the situation
Cardano price shows an interesting outlook that could worsen things for its holders. The short-term outlook slowly aligns with the larger bearish picture of the cryptocurrency markets.