US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 101.975.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 81.15.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 18 ticks and trading at 131.06.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Higher and trading at 3919.50.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1932.30. Gold is 84 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.Currently all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Harker Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/19/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/19/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the Bonds and Gold were trading Higher Thursday morning, and this usually indicates a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 252 points Lower. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well Janet Yellen sent her note to Congress officially informing them that the US has reached the Debt Ceiling. This was accepted passively by the markets although they did fall for the day. Janet Yellen has started that she will use "extraordinary" measures to prolong the non-payment of US debt. This is expected to last until the early June timeframe. The House will not consider raising the debt ceiling until the president slashes spending. The President has refused to do this and will not be held hostage by the House. I think the folks in DC need to receive a crash course on economics and how the financial industry works. I swear these people have no idea as to what they're doing. If the US defaults on a loan that will change how the world views American debt. Up till this time the key difference with US debt is that it was always backed by the government and America has never missed its payments or debt obligations. It is hopeful that the folks in DC will come to their senses before an actual default takes place.