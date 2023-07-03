We’re into a very quiet period for financial markets as the summer gets going and US markets are out celebrating a long weekend holiday.
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0900, DXY recovers to 103.00 Premium
The EUR/USD failed to break above the 1.0930/35 area and pulled back towards the 1.0900 level. It is steady, moving around 1.0910 on calm markets. The US Dollar managed to stabilize after a slide that followed a disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI report. Wall Street will be closed on Tuesday.
AUD/USD steady around 0.6670 ahead of the RBA meeting Premium
AUD/USD rose for the third consecutive day on Monday, but the recovery is likely to be challenged during Tuesday's Asian session due to the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The pair is consolidating above 0.6650 ahead of the meeting.
Gold: XAU/USD loses momentum despite easing US Dollar demand Premium
Spot Gold recovered further on Monday after falling last week to $1,892.95 a troy ounce, its lowest since mid-March. The US Dollar found near-term demand at the weekly opening but held within familiar levels against most rivals, to turn south early in the American session.
Ethereum eyes $2,000 target as institutional investors pour capital into ETH funds
Ethereum ranks highest among altcoins in terms of institutional capital inflow, according to CoinShares’ latest report. While Bitcoin dominates the capital inflow from investors, Ethereum funds have observed a $2.7 million inflow over the past week.
S&P 500 Forecast: At 2023 high, index should continue advancing toward Friday jobs report
The S&P 500 index begins the week at a new high for the year based on the June 30 close at 4,450. The index has been on a steady upward trajectory since mid-March and shows no signs of stopping.