US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 103.430.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Up at 110.75.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 137.08.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 32 ticks Lower and trading at 4136.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1883.30. Gold is 76 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is Higher at this time. All of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM. Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Consumer Credit is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN).They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 12 noon EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 12 noon EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/05/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/05/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD, Crude and Gold were all trading Higher yesterday morning and this usually suggests a Down Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 1,063 points (that's no typo) and the other indices lost ground as well. Given that today is Non Farm Payrolls our bias is Neutral as is our custom on this day.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday the markets dropped after a sizable runup following the FOMC announcement. Subscribers of this newsletter knew hours before the markets opened that it would probably drop and it did indeed. So what do we think caused it? It's the old scenario of one day up, next day down. The markets up close to 1,000 points on Wednesday and then dropped like a rock yesterday. Today we have Non Farm Payrolls which of course is a significant market mover. As such our bias is Neutral today as is our custom on Non Farm Payrolls or Jobs Friday as we call it. Why? Because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.