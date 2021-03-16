The market has seen strength in the Greenback across the board. All the major pairs are dipping lower but the EUR/USD remains safe and stubborn above the immediate demand zone at 1.1905-15. Earlier in Asian session, the pair found some buying interest amid slide in US treasury yields but that’s fading out.
The price has tested the demand zone (1.1905-15) several times during the past twenty-four hours but could not manage to break the it. The recent up bar on 1-hour chart is quite strong but the tick volume is average. On closing the bar, we may have further insight on the pair.
As all the major currencies fell against the Greenback, the Euro remained positive only to give a retracement support to its crosses. Overall, the trend is bearish and the upside does not have any follow-through momentum.
Daily open interest
The daily open interest showed a slight increase in contracts for March 15 while the price declined for around 50 pips on the day. This indicates a mild selling interest and the Euro bubble can burst at any time.
Trading scenario
Wait for the breakout of 1.1905 area with high volume and then enter the trade. The downside targets reside at 1.1880 followed by 1.1860 and then 1.1835.
Alternatively, if the hourly bar closes with high volume near the highs, then enter the buy trade with targets at 1.1955 ahead of 1.1980 and then 1.2000.
The analysis, trade recommendations or strategies are meant for educational purposes. Each trader should use his own due diligence in making trading decisions and take risk as per tolerance capacity. Black Pipper Forex cannot be held responsible for any loss caused.
