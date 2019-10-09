The FOMC Minutes were released today and at the time of the meeting in September, the Fed was happy that equity indices had rebounded from their selloff in August and members were discussing when they should END the “mid-cycle” adjustment. However, lower interest rates abroad, the prolonged yield curve inversion, and several concerns about financial stability led Fed members to justify the 25bps rate cut. Policymakers also promised “to make up for past inflation shortfalls with a sustained accommodative stance of policy that is intended to generate higher future inflation.”
However, this meeting was before the dismal ISM Manufacturing and Services PMI and the poor PPI yesterday. There are still problems with the overnight repo market. And although Powell said earlier today, once again, that the economy is in a good place with a strong job market, yesterday he announced that the Fed will begin expanding it’s balance sheet once again (but it is not QE4) and that the Fed would remain data dependent. After the minutes, markets continued to expect an 82% chance of a rate cut at the October 30th meeting.
The US Dollar was mostly unchanged versus other currencies on the release of the minutes, as the market had priced in most of the remarks. On the day, the DXY is mostly unchanged, putting in an inside candle, on an otherwise slow day.
China-US trade talks should continue to be the focus for the remainder of the week. As always, keep your eyes open for new headlines and tweets!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes
FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-known message: risks come from abroad, chances of recession are limited, economy overall healthy. EUR/USD holding around 1.0980.
GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remains at the lower end of its daily range, having a hard time to hold above the 1.22 figure amid stalemate Brexit negotiations hinting a hard-landing by the end of the month.
USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines
Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.
Cryptocurrencies go on a rampage as we head toward the ETF decision this weekend
In the past, the SEC have cited exchange manipulation and mispricing as a reason to knock back the decision but this time that reason could be obsolete as there are new futures products and custody agreements in place.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.