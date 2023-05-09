Share:

Markets

US equities were weaker Tuesday, with the S&P500 down 0.5% after a choppy session ahead of US CPI data—US10yr yields up 1bp to 3.52%.

Even though investors continue to anticipate the best of both worlds with the medium-term trends around inflation and interest rates falling together, growth is also slowing. Central banks are still tightening policy, which limits the upside to risky assets.

Stocks slipped overnight as markets dwelled on familiar themes around the US debt ceiling and credit issues ahead of critical inflation data today and tomorrow.

Peak inflation has been a tailwind for US stocks since the beginning of the year. Still, investors are growing weary of the slow downward progress of late. They are on the sidelines ahead of US CPI, where asymmetries skew CPI trading risk.

A stronger-than-expected CPI print hurts risky assets as it boxes the Fed - caught betwixt and between inflation concerns, slowing growth and the need to address banking sector woes. Conversely, softer than expected core CPI is very positive for risk.

And investors are equally concerned that the US hiring picked up in April while wage growth stayed elevated, underscoring that a robust labour market could sustain inflationary pressures despite an economic slowdown, which is the worst of both worlds.

With numerous problems around US regionals still unresolved, including the rising cost of funding, concerns around CRE exposure, deposit outflows and looming regulatory changes, the sector remains mired in gloom.

As banks will most assuredly veer ultra-restrictive in terms of their lending behaviour, growth is bound to crack due to the capital impingements, which could see investors turning less optimistic about their stock portfolio.

Oil

Oil recovered from another China-driven swoon after unnamed sources said the White House would top up Strategic Petroleum Reserve( SPR) later this year.

I have no idea why you would preannounce this decision and have prices move higher and away from your objective. And with the US fully self-sufficient in oil, one could argue that the SPR is of less strategic importance than it once was and that perhaps the US no longer needs a 700 million-barrel reserve of oil, especially amid an EV revolution.

If anything, the SPR will get partially filled and probably after the election, especially with OPEC currently holding the cards.

Inventory data typically holds sway ahead of US driving season; hence the market focus will turn to the API and EIA crude stocks data this week, with Oil traders still looking over their shoulders at US inflation data and bank stocks.