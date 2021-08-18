Gold prices continue to push higher, within striking distance of $1,800 an ounce as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals next big move.

Looking ahead to this week, trader’s attention has now shifted to the release of the Federal Reserve's July Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, due out on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, senior officials at the Federal Reserve hinted that the central bank could start to taper by September, if the July and August jobs report show growth in the 800,000 to 1m range.

The eagerly awaited U.S employment report, showed the labour market added 943,000 jobs in July – its best gain in 11 months.

This hot data now positions, the Federal Reserve's July Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes as a major focal point for the markets.

Traders will be closely monitoring whether the hawkish comments made by some of the Fed officials during the last few weeks match up with the notes from the July Meeting Minutes or completely contradict them.

Right now, there is a lot we don’t know about the Fed’s thinking on interest rates and timeline around the highly-anticipated wind down of their massive quantitative program. This ultimately means any new information will likely open the door for fresh volatility ahead.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: