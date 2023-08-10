US equities fell, while yields pushed higher in the run up to today’s most important US inflation data. Inflation in the US is expected to have rebounded from 3 to 3.3% in July and core inflation may have steadied at around 4.8%. Any bad surprise on the inflation front could revive the Federal Reserve hawks, but we are far from pricing another hike in September just yet; activity on Fed funds futures assesses more than 85% chance for pause in September FOMC meeting. Rising oil, crop and rice prices are the major upside risks, while potential downside pressure on shelter could counter higher raw material prices.
The idea of further Fed hikes is not helping sentiment in bond markets, especially since Fitch downgraded the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+. Moody’s downgraded credit ratings for 10 small and midsize US banks, citing higher funding costs, potential regulatory capital weaknesses and risks tied to commercial real estate loans. And speaking of banks, Italian banks also sold off earlier this week on news of a new windfall tax. The latter triggered some risk averse inflows into bonds until Italy issued a clarification of its new tax on banks’ windfall profits, saying that the impact may be limited for some banks and the levy won’t exceed 0.1% of a firm’s assets.
The U.S. 2-year yield rebounded past 4.80%, while the 10-year yield is back to around%, after a spike to 4.20% on Fitch downgrade.
In China, slow imports-exports, deflation and property crisis counterweight stimulus news led rally.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1000 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1000 in the European session this Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the critical US CPI data, which could influence the Fed policy path and the US Dollar valuations.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2750, US CPI in focus
GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.2750 in Thursday’s European session. The pair ignores the report about UK’s plan to ban British investment in China's tech companies. Markets remain cautious ahead of the US inflation data for July, which could cap the upside in the pair.
Gold price remains under pressure on inflation data buzz
Gold price discovered an intermediate cushion after printing a fresh monthly low on Thursday. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as forward action will be guided by the pace of inflation in the July US CPI data on inflation.
SEC to appeal XRP ruling, non-security status of XRP likely at risk
XRP ruling by Judge Analisa Torres will likely be appealed by the US SEC, in latest development of the lawsuit. While there is speculation of XRP losing its non-security status with a reversal of Judge Torres’ ruling, experts believe this is unlikely until 2025 at least.
US CPI Data: July inflation report huge to set up Fed expectations for the rest of the year
Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.3% YoY in July, up from the 3% increase recorded in June. The highly-anticipated CPI inflation data for July will be published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday, August 10, at 12:30 GMT.