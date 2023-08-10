Share:

US equities fell, while yields pushed higher in the run up to today’s most important US inflation data. Inflation in the US is expected to have rebounded from 3 to 3.3% in July and core inflation may have steadied at around 4.8%. Any bad surprise on the inflation front could revive the Federal Reserve hawks, but we are far from pricing another hike in September just yet; activity on Fed funds futures assesses more than 85% chance for pause in September FOMC meeting. Rising oil, crop and rice prices are the major upside risks, while potential downside pressure on shelter could counter higher raw material prices.

The idea of further Fed hikes is not helping sentiment in bond markets, especially since Fitch downgraded the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+. Moody’s downgraded credit ratings for 10 small and midsize US banks, citing higher funding costs, potential regulatory capital weaknesses and risks tied to commercial real estate loans. And speaking of banks, Italian banks also sold off earlier this week on news of a new windfall tax. The latter triggered some risk averse inflows into bonds until Italy issued a clarification of its new tax on banks’ windfall profits, saying that the impact may be limited for some banks and the levy won’t exceed 0.1% of a firm’s assets.

The U.S. 2-year yield rebounded past 4.80%, while the 10-year yield is back to around%, after a spike to 4.20% on Fitch downgrade.

In China, slow imports-exports, deflation and property crisis counterweight stimulus news led rally.