Over the last year, inflation has surged at its fastest pace in 40 years and is expected to remain elevated for the rest of 2022.
That view was echoed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, during his testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.
"This year, we see an economy where the labor market is recovering rapidly and inflation is well above 2%. This tells us is that the economy no longer needs or wants the highly accommodative policies we had in place to deal with the pandemic,” said Powell.
He also warned that “a recession is possible if the Central Bank tightens too much too quickly”.
Those comments by the Fed chief sent Gold prices rallying to a one-week high, as traders scrambled for safe-havens.
Looking ahead, traders have now shifted their attention to Wednesday’s Consumer Price Inflation reading for clues on the market's next big move. The reading is expected to show a record-setting gain of 7%, which would be the largest year-over-year jump in consumer inflation since the early 1980s.
Right now, Gold prices are trading sideways in a tight range, which ultimately indicates a big move is on the horizon. The only question now is which way.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
