Notes/observations

- Risk appetite is in a holding pattern ahead of US Mar CPI where headline CPI is expected to drop notably to 5.1% YoY while Core expected to increase to 5.6%, marking the first divergence.

- Ahead of CPI, CME futures indicate market has priced in 72% chance for 25bps hike at next FOMC meeting, up from 43% a week ago, due to the string of job reports last week.

- Macro news for Europe has been light but tensions boiled further between China/Taiwan after China plans a no-fly zone just north of Taiwan between Apr 16-18th saying no-fly zone duration is only 27 mins in the morning of Apr 16th. Taiwan and Japan to monitor carefully. Reports detail that the zone is for 'aerospace activities' with satellite launches not ruled out.

- Bank of Canada (BOC) are expected to leave Interest Rates unchanged later at 4.50%, which would be second consecutive pause in current cycle. Due at 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT).

- Asia closed mostly higher with Hang Seng under-performing at -0.9%. EU indices are -0.1% to +0.6%. US futures are flat. Gold +0.3%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.2%, WTI +0.2%, TTF -1.9%; Crypto: BTC -0.6%, ETH -2.8%.

Asia

-(TH) Bank of Thailand: Inflation is expected to be in target range in Q2; Headline inflation at 2.9% in 2023, 2.4% in 2024; Thailand core inflation expected at 2.4% in 2023, 2% in 2024.

-(JP) Japan Govt notes Japanese population declined in 2022 [12th straight decline].

-(JP) Bank of Japan Quarterly Survey: 85.7% of Japan households expect prices to rise a year from now (prior 85%).

-(CN) Beijing said to ease home purchase limits related to the outskirts of the city - press.

-(JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno: Aware of China no-fly zone, it is outside our territory; Will continue to monitor carefully.

Taiwan

-(CN) China said to have opened trade barrier probe into Taiwan trade restrictions over farm products, minerals, chemicals and textiles; China planning to impose a no-fly zone north of Taiwan from Apr 16-18th without reason cited - press.

-(TW) Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) nominates Lai as its presidential candidate; Lai said Taiwan already independent, no need to declare independence; China must realize a war would be a global disaster.

-(TW) Taiwan Defense Ministry: China's incursions continue after drills ended; Checking on China's no-fly zone plan.

Ukraine Conflict

-(RU) Russia: Successfully tested an ICBM on Apr 11 - Russia Media.

-(US) White House Senior Advisor Sloat: Pres Biden and UK PM Sunak to discuss latest developments in Ukraine.

Europe

-(EU) China Foreign Ministry: Confirms EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell and German Foreign Min Baerbock to travel to China on Apr 13-15th (Thurs-Sat).

-(CZ) Czech Finance Ministry updates economic forecasts: Raises 2023 GDP forecast from -0.5% to +0.1%; Cuts 2024 Avg CPI from 3.8% to 2.4%.

Americas

-(US) Banks that participated in the support measures for First Republic said to increase loan loss reserves by ~$100M – US financial press.

-(US) Fed’s Kashkari (voter): Not ready yet to declare all clear after SVB failure.

Energy

-(CN) China National Energy Administration: Target 2023 energy output equiv to 4.75B tonnes of coal.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.19% at 462.70, FTSE -0.12% at 11,251.50, DAX +0.21% at 15,688.15, CAC-40 +0.32% at 7,414.24, IBEX-35 +0.80% at 9,311.67, FTSE MIB +0.51% at 27,666.00, SMI -0.13% at 11,250.16, S&P 500 Futures +0.09%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed but then took on a positive bias; better performing sectors include real estate and materials; underperforming sectors include consumer discretionary and technology; Danone acquires Promedica; Saab deepens collaboration with Embraer; focus on upcoming release of US CPI and FOMC minutes; earnings expected later in the day include LVMH.

Equities

- Energy: Petrofac [PFC.UK] -16.5% (trading update; cuts outlook), OMV [OMV.AT] +1.0% (reports Q1 hydrocarbon production).

- Healthcare: Zur Rose Group [ROSE.CH] -1.0% (proposes to name change and creation of a capital band), Grifols [GRF.ES] +2.5% (analyst action - raised to overweight at Morgan Stanley).

- Industrials: Volvo [VOLVA.SE] +7.5% (reports prelim Q1 - post close), Mercedes-Benz [MBG.DE] +1.0% (deliveries), Daimler Truck [DTG.DE] +1.0% (reported Q1 vehicles sold yesterday).

- Technology: De La Rue [DLAR.UK] -31% (FY23 trading update - Adj Op to be below market expectations).

- Materials: Glencore [GLEN.UK] +1.0% (proposes cash element in Teck Resources deal).

Speakers

-(JP) BOJ Dep Gov Uchida: Reiterates will continue monetary easing in order to achieve price stability target sustainably and stably; CPI gains will narrow towards middle of this fiscal year (in line with stance).

-(AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Member Harper said in hindsight, we were overly cautious on policy pre-pandemic.

-(AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Dep Gov Bullock stated RBA does not use interest rates with regards to financial stability.

-(AU) Australia Foreign Min Wong said diversifying export markets is an important part of national resilience - financial press.

-(RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Gov Nabiullina: Full removal of capital control is impossible now; April inflation will decline further.

-(PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Kotecki: Domestic inflation likely to stay in double digits; Need to raise rates by 25bps.

-(FR) ECB’s Villeroy (France): ECB policy should move from sprint to long-distance run, ECB fully committed to reigning in inflation.

Currencies/fixed income

-Little movement in USD ahead of CPI reading. Volume likely to be light until the release. All major pairs in state of calm with eyes on scale of divergence between headline and core CPI.

-USD/JPY was little changed after BOJ Dep Gov Uchida reiterated monetary easing policy, in line with Ueda comments a few days ago that weakened JPY.

-EUR/USD is relatively stable as European economic data and speakers are minimal.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Feb Trade Balance: €11.2B v €7.2B prior.

- (FI) Finland Feb Current Account: -€0.3B v +€0.3B prior.

- (NO) Norway Feb Overall GDP M/M: -0.1% v -0.2% prior; GDP Mainland M/M: -0.2% v 0.0%e.

- (HU) Hungary Mar CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 25.2% v 25.0%e; Core CPI Y/Y: 25.7% v 25.2% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Feb Retail Sales Y/Y: 21.5% v 34.0% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Mar Unemployment Rate: 3.7% v 3.8%e.

-(HU) Hungary Mar YTD Budget Balance (HUF): -2.09T v -1.53T prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (TW) Taiwan sells 3-month Bills: Avg Yield: 1.20%; bid-to-cover: 2.18x.

- (PH) Philippines sells PHP25.0B v PHP25.0B indicated in 9-year bonds; Avg Yield: 6.142%; bid-to-cover: 1.78x prior.

- (IN) India sells total INR320B vs. INR320B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

-(UK) DMO to sell new 2045 index-linked and 2063 conventional Gilt via syndicate over coming weeks.

-(DK) Denmark sells total DKK3.0B in 3-month and 6-month Bills.

-(EU) ECB allots $478.7M in weekly 7-day USD Liquidity Tender at 5.07% vs $484.0M prior.

-(UK) DMO sells £900M in 0.125% Mar 2039 inflation-linked bonds (UKTi); Real Yield: +0.334% v -0.070% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.65x v 2.46x prior.

-(SE) Sweden sells total SEK2.0B vs. SEK2.0B indicated in 2.50% May 2025 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.9094% v 2.7740% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.98x v 4.43 prior.

-(IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sells total €8.5B in 6-month and 12-month bills.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €1.5B in 2048 and 2052 Bunds.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills;

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Apr 7th: No est v -4.1% prior.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction.

- 08:00 (IN) India Mar CPI Y/Y: 5.7%e v 6.4% prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India Feb Industrial Production Y/Y: 5.0%e v 5.2% prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Mar Minutes.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Jan Retail Sales M/M: +3.4%e v -2.6% prior; Y/Y: 1.5%e v 0.4% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Jan Broad Retail Sales M/M: 0.6%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: +1.6%e v -0.6% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Mar CPI M/M: 0.2%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 5.1%e v 6.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.4%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.6%e v 5.5% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar CPI Index NSA: 302.252e v 300.840 prior; CPI Core (seasonally adj): 305.364e v 304.070 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v -1.3% prior; Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v -1.9% prior.

- 09:00 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey.

- 09:00 (ES) ECB’s de Cos (Spain).

- 09:00 (US) Fed’s Barkin.

- 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rates unchanged at 4.50%.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-week bills.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Mar CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 3.4%e v 11.0% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Mar CPI Core M/M: No est v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 12.7% prior.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year Notes Reopening.

- 14:15 (FR) ECB’s Villeroy (France).

- 14:00 (US) Mar Monthly Budget Statement: -$313.5Be v -$262.4B prior.

- 14:00 (US) Mar FOMC Meeting Minutes.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Mar Import Price Index M/M: No est v 2.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v -0.5% prior; Export Price Index M/M: No est v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v -2.7% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Mar RICS House Balance: -48%e v -48% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Mar M2 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 2.6% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 2.2% prior.

- 21:00 (AU) Australia Apr Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: No est v 5.0% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Mar Employment Change: +20.0Ke v +64.6K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.6%e v 3.5% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +74.9K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v -10.3K prior; Participation Rate: 66.6%e v 66.6% prior.