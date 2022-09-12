The US equities ended last week on quite a high note, and the latest market optimism could be explained by hope to see a second month of softening inflation in the US at this week’s CPI release. Due Tuesday, the US will reveal its latest CPI figure which is expected to have eased to 8.1% in August, from 8.5% printed a month earlier, and from the 9.1% peak printed the month before that. If the data is soft enough, or ideally softer than expected, the equities will likely continue pushing higher this week as well. If, however, the data is not as soft as expected, or worse, if we see a higher figure than last month’s read, then last week’s gains in equities will likely be quickly given back.
In the FX markets, we saw a decent pullback in the US dollar index last Friday, following the 75bp hike from the European Central Bank (ECB), and news that Japanese are increasingly uncomfy regarding the abnormally stronger USD.
The EURUSD tests the important 50-DMA to the upside, gold benefits from a broad-based pullback in US dollar, meanwhile crude oil is softish as high energy prices hit the prospects of economic growth, and global demand.
Bitcoin traded at $22K during the weekend on overall positive sentiment, while the much expected Ethereum upgrade will happen around the 15th of September.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
