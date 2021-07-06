AUD - Australian Dollar

The Australian dollar maintained a narrow handle through Monday in what was a relatively quiet start to the trading week. With most US investors enjoying 4th of July holiday celebrations price action was muted as liquidity and volume were thin. The AUD bounced between 0.7510 and 0.7540 for much of the day unable to extend upward momentum and recoup losses suffered mid-June. Despite improving risk appetite and elevated commodity prices Investors appear reluctant in extending risk appetite gains. Uncertainty surrounding the Delta variant and global economic recovery have overcome the long run reflation narrative and continue to weigh on the AUD through the near-term. Our attentions today turn to the RBA policy update. Today’s meeting has been billed as a tipping point, wherein policy makers will announce an amendment to the current stance on QE and monetary policy. Market consensus suggest the board will begin tapering bond purchase while maintaining the April 2024 yield curve target. A surprise announcement could spark price action and an interesting market response. A dovish narrative could sink the AUD and see the currency test lows below 0.7450.

Key Movers

Fourth of July celebrations meant liquidity across major currencies remained thin through trade on Monday, prompting little price action and narrow ranges. The Euro, GBP, CAD and JPY all tracked sideways reluctant to extend moves outside a 0.2% plus/minus. The Euro did test a break back toward 1.19, touching intraday day highs at 1.1880 after service PMI data surpassed expectations. However, a dip in investor confidence saw the combined unit slip back toward 1.1850 before edging slightly higher into this morning’s open. Our attentions turn now to the US ISM service PMI index. Having touched near record highs in May there is an expectation the index will correct lower in June, however as the US economic recovery gather pace a surprise to the upside is not out of the question. We are keenly attuned to the underlying indicators held within the dataset, particularly input costs. With inflation pressures growing a sustained uptick in through costs driven by supply constraints will likely mean transitory price pressures will remain in play through the near term.

Expected Ranges

AUD/USD: 0.7450 - 0.7630 ▲



AUD/EUR: 0.6290 - 0.6410 ▲



GBP/AUD: 1.8290 - 1.8550 ▼



AUD/NZD: 1.0650 - 1.0770 ▲



AUD/CAD: 0.9230 - 0.9350 ▲