We didn’t get any major surprises out of Jackson Hole on Thursday and this in conjunction with the earlier news of fresh China stimulus, seemed to be what helped to prop up sentiment, and risk assets by extension.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
AUD/USD bulls attack 0.7000, US PCE Inflation, Powell’s showdown at Jackson Hole eyed
AUD/USD floats in the air around 0.6980 after posting the biggest daily jump in a fortnight. The Aussie pair’s gains could be linked to the market’s optimism led by multiple factors surrounding China and the US.
EUR/USD: Range-bound around 0.9900-0.9980, on traders in wait-and-see mode
The EUR/USD begins the Asian session on the right foot, carrying on Thursday’s upbeat sentiment of the pair after posting gains of 0.11%. However, price action in the last week shows thin liquidity conditions, as traders remained on the sidelines until Fed’s Chief Jerome Powell hits the stand at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.
Gold resumes upside journey after a correction to near $1,750, Fed’s Powell eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) is advancing gradually higher after correcting to $1,752.30 on Thursday. The precious metal witnessed a vertical fall as the FX domain turned volatile ahead of Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: How Biden's debt relief program could trigger the next BTC rally
Bitcoin price macro potential is still very much intact. As a response to President Biden’s debt relief program, investors may finally exercise bravery in the free markets once again.
Pipelines & Lifelines: Implications of Russia's Gas Supply Disruption
If Russia were to shut off the flow of natural gas into Germany, it would impart a negative shock to the German economy, and by extension Europe. The United States has ramped up its natural gas export capability in recent years.