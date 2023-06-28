Equity markets are cautiously higher in Europe while the US is poised to open relatively flat as we await appearances from the heads of the Fed, ECB, BoE and BoJ.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, and BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda are due to take part in a panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking around the opening bell in the US and their comments could set the tone for the rest of the day.
Often in these situations, policymakers will stick to the script, preferring to leave big announcements for meetings and certain high-profile events. But with so many heads appearing at the same time, there's every chance at least one says something that will either rattle or stimulate the markets.
To make this event more intrguing, they're all contending with very similar issues and yet their individual situations are quite different, which could make the discussion all the more interesting.
The Fed is arguably closest to the end of its tightening cycle and will probably be the first to cut rates, the ECB appears to be making some progress but is also more pessimistic than many on how much more is needed, the BoE is in a mess, frankly, and the BoJ may simply watch as the whole thing passes it by.
It really is quite fascinating and it will be interesting to hear what each has to say about the current environment. Especially with the Fed and ECB until now adopting a more hawkish stance than most, the BoE coming across less hawkish but recently being forced to pivot back to larger hikes, and the BoJ pushing back against any hawkish expectation in the markets.
Oil prices hold in recent range
Oil prices are edging higher again today after once again sliding back toward the range lows of the last few months. What's interesting is that, as we've seen previously, Brent crude failed to reach the previous low. It's now the fourth time that's happened in recent months and suggests we are potentially in a prolonged period of consolidation, with little sign yet of further downside momentum building.
That may of course change as the environment changes, which can happen quite rapidly these days, but for now it looks stuck in that lower range between $70-$80, perhaps even $72-$77.
Can Gold hold above $1,900
Gold is slipping again this week after initially breaking below its recent range just over a week ago. It's now falling to a new three-month low and appears to be closing in on $1,900 which could represent the next big test of support for the yellow metal.
Appetite for gold has dwindled as investors have increasingly come around to the reality that not only could more rate hikes be in the pipeline, but rate cuts this year are now highly unlikely. Inflation is proving even more stubborn than expected on the way down and that's bad news for gold.
Is Bitcoin going to take off from here?
Bitcoin has steadied between $30,000 and $31,000 in recent days after surging on the back of encouraging ETF filings. The SEC lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase have not been forgotten but they've certainly drifted into the background and been overtaken by far more promising news flow.
It would appear the cryptocurrency has good momentum once more and the community may well be wondering if this could be the kind of development that sees enthusiasm for cryptos surge again. It's obviously been a fantastic year for bitcoin so far but the sell-off since mid-April was another reminder that it doesn't come without major setbacks.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0950 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is fluctuating in a tight range at around 1.0950 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is struggling to find direction as investors are awaiting speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde for fresh guidance on interest rates.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2700 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD declined to a fresh two-week low below 1.2700 on Wednesday. The US Dollar clings to daily recovery gains and weighs on the pair as market participants eagerly await for BoE Governor Bailey to speak alongside other major central bankers at the annual ECB event.
Gold falls to multi-month lows below $1,910
Gold price stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since early March below $1,910 on Wednesday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.75%, the broad US Dollar strength doesn't allow XAU/USD to find a foothold.
Pro Ripple attorney shows new evidence to support Ripple case against SEC
Attorney John Deaton, an XRP proponent and founder of Crypto-Law US, identified a developer of the XRPLedger who didn’t receive any funds from the payment firm, a case that could help Ripple defend itself in the lawsuit against the SEC.
ECB Forum Preview: Central banker panel key to identify alignment or divergence on interest rates
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System (Fed) and Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) President, will be speaking at the 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking at 13:30 GMT on Wednesday.