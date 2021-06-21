This week in CEE

Two central bank meetings will be in the spotlight this week. It is pretty much a done deal that the Hungarian central bank will deliver some monetary policy tightening on Tuesday. Given the current setup of the policy toolkit, we expect the policy rate (0.6%) and the 1-week depo rate (0.75%) to be merged and hiked to 0.9%. The new forecasts should highlight a faster pace of economic recovery combined with higher inflation this year. Of importance will be the bank’s projection for next year’s inflation –whether it sees it abating and if so, how quickly. There are two possible timings for the first-rate hike in Czechia –June or August. Even though the uncertainty around the pandemic has not fully receded, given the current inflationary pressures we see a higher probability that the Czech central bank will raise its key rate by 25bps to 0.5% already on Wednesday. This should come as no surprise to the markets, that have already priced it in. Apart from the expected monetary policy changes in Hungary and Czechia, we will get a first look at the Polish real economy data in May. Industrial output likely rose by 33.4% y/y, pushed up by last year’s low base but partially limited by a negative calendar effect (-1WD). Re-opening of the economy likely gave a boost to Polish retail sales dynamics in May, even in spite of the waning base effect, as they may have grown by 15.7% y/y. Moreover, the unemployment rate in Poland is thought to have dropped to 6.1% last month (local methodology).

CEE recovery index

In the week ending June 12, the CEE Recovery Index accelerated and exceeded the previous week's record. The improving epidemiological situation gave a boost to mobility across all categories. Mobility to grocery and retail stores increased substantially, reaching new peaks since the beginning of the outbreak. Furthermore, mobility to workplace rose sharply, hitting its highest value on record. Moreover, electricity consumption went up considerably compared to the previous week. On the other hand, air pollution fell slightly, with negligible effects on the Recovery Index’s surge. All in all, the CEE Recovery Index bodes well for the coming quarters, as the economic rebound is in a full swing, supported by the vaccine rollout and relaxed containment measures.

FX market

FX market developments

Following the FOMC decision to keep monetary policy unchanged at last week’s meeting and the publication of a new inflation and interest rate outlook, the US dollar appreciated visibly and moved towards 1.19 vs. the EUR, the strongest level in two months. The stronger USD weighed on CEE currencies, which weakened last week, with the Hungarian forint being hit the most. Apart from global factors, we think that recent comments from MPC member Pleschinger about the quarterly pace of tightening in Hungary somewhat disappointed markets, which were likely eying hikes in June and July. Should the Hungarian central bank not deliver an effective tightening step at Tuesday’s meeting, the forint is expected to quickly weaken. Global factors -" the strong US dollar -" would amplify the weakening. It seems close to certain that the Czech National Bank will also hike the key rate this week. The tightening would not be a surprise for the markets and neither would communication of at least one more hike this year. Thus, we do not expect any sizable reaction on the part of the koruna. The zloty might show increased volatility this week and follow regional peers.

LCY yields, eurobond spreads

Bond market developments

Hungarian bonds were the main victim of the FED’s hawkish comments, as, on top of strong HUF depreciation (2% w/w), 10Y yields also jumped up more visibly (nearly 15bp w/w). That already includes a correction that could result from continued MNB bond purchases (volume will be disclosed only today). The FED’s hint on an early start of a discussion on tapering also puts Hungary’s QE program in jeopardy, which may add some upward pressure on Hungarian bond yields. National Bank of Poland bought Treasuries and state-guaranteed papers worth only PLN 2bn at last week’s QE auction -" just 36% of what investors offered to sell. It was the second tender in a row at which NBP bought less than expected, which in our view can be seen as a start of the tapering. We expect the NBP to continue to limit asset purchases over summer and likely end the QE program at the turn of 3Q21 and 4Q21. This week, Slovakia will reopen SLOVGBs 2024, 2028, 2032, and 2047, Romania will reopen ROMGB 2027, and Serbia SERBGB 2032. On top of the regular bond auctions, Hungary will sell 91-day T-bills; Romania and Croatia will sell 364-day T-bills.

