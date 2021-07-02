Crude oil pushes higher on OPEC+ indecision to rise oil supply. In this episode, we discuss, what’s the upside potential in the actual oil rally in case of no action, and what are the major risks.
On the data front, the US jobs data will be under close watch as the major US indices flirt with all-time high levels.
On corporate news, Nio released an exciting deliveries report, and investors are curious about how well Tesla did in the second quarter.
On cryptocurrencies, Elon Musk’s latest Doge tweets didn’t boost appetite and Bitcoin remains stuck within the $30/35k range, with a rising risk of a slide below the $30K mark.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
