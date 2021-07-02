Crude oil pushes higher on OPEC+ indecision to rise oil supply. In this episode, we discuss, what’s the upside potential in the actual oil rally in case of no action, and what are the major risks.

On the data front, the US jobs data will be under close watch as the major US indices flirt with all-time high levels.

On corporate news, Nio released an exciting deliveries report, and investors are curious about how well Tesla did in the second quarter.

On cryptocurrencies, Elon Musk’s latest Doge tweets didn’t boost appetite and Bitcoin remains stuck within the $30/35k range, with a rising risk of a slide below the $30K mark.