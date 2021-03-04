Oil
The OPEC+ cartel will make the most important decision in terms of oil supply today. So far, the narrative is that all players agree that we have tenacious recovery in the global economy, and a lot of this is chiefly due to the coronavirus vaccination process. The economic recovery will continue from here onwards, which means more strong demand for oil. Therefore, this could be the best time for the cartel to unleash extra oil supply on the market.
Most of the market players are expecting from the OPEC+ is 500K bpd, and as long as the actual number is around this, we are not likely to see much downside move in oil prices. This is because oil traders have largely priced in this number. However, if we see that the OPEC committee has a more bullish view on the oil demand curve and releases more supply on the market, oil traders may react harshly to that outcome. We could see Brent and Crude oil prices trading sharply lower if the OPEC+ releases more supply.
In terms of technical analysis, both Brent and Crude prices are in a strong upward trend, and their prices are trading well above their 50, 100, and 200-day simple moving averages. This confirms that bulls are in strong control of the price and even if there is a sell-off, traders are likely to consider that as a blessing in the sky. For them, that could be an opportunity to load more bullish bets in their portfolios.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.2050 amid firmer yields, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD remains on the backfoot around 1.2050, as the US dollar rises with Treasury yields. Concerns about the pace of the yield surge dent the risk appetite. Focus on EZ retail sales and US data ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid tepid market mood
GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3950 following a bounce from 1.3921. UK unilaterally extended NI border checks, EU vows legal response. US Treasury yields regain upside momentum, driving the US dollar higher. Fed’s Powell will be watched to confirm reflation fears.
XAU/USD sticks to modest gains above $1715, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood prompted some short-covering around the safe-haven gold on Thursday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the commodity.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
XRP price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. This bounce was crucial in keeping Ripple’s ascending parallel channel pattern intact.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.