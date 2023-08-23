The market mood turned sour again, and the S&P500 fell after a short relief. S&P’s bank rating downgrades weighed on bank stocks. Elsewhere, the rising rates and declining purchasing power finally start showing in some retailers’ quarterly announcements. Macy’s for example sank 14% yesterday as Dick’s Sporting Goods slumped more than 24% on ‘elevated inventory shrink – in particular theft. Both companies gave a morose outlook for consumer demand moving forward.
The US 2-year yield pushes higher above the 5% mark, while the 10-year yield struggles near 4.30%, where it sees decent resistance, as Chinese efforts to prop up the yuan also weighs on US Treasuries.
The dollar index remains bid above its 200-DMA, the EURUSD is on a decidedly bearish path. The USDJPY is steady a touch above the 145 mark, while Cable sees resistance at its 50-DMA, a touch below the 1.28 mark.
Today, all eyes are on Nvidia earnings due after the closing bell. Investors will focus on whether Nvidia’s Q2 sales meet the $11bn estimate. Anything less than absolutely fantastic could trigger a sharp downside correction in Nvidia’s stock price which rallied 345% since the October dip.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd
