Trading in the US equities remains hectic, unpredictable and full of surprises. The escalating tensions in the Ukrainian border, Biden threatening Putin with personal sanctions, IMF cutting the US and Chinese growth outlooks, combined to the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations are mostly responsible with the rising volatility and confusion among investors.

Yet it could soon be time to chill for the Fed hawks, as the Fed hasn’t got anything to gain in sending out hawkish messages today: slaughtered equity markets won’t help them to get the inflation situation straight. On the contrary, a deep dive in the financial markets would only refrain the Fed from doing what it’s got to do and worsen inflation.

Strong Big Tech earnings on the other hand barely satisfy investors, as anything less than perfectly ideal gets the stocks to drop like flies. Tesla is the next to announce its Q4 earnings.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin recovers yet the downside pressures are unlikely to fade, as the falling chip inventories may become a greater headache for the crypto-industry.