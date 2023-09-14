Yesterday’s US CPI report was mixed, worse-than-expected and far from soothing. The headline inflation ticked from 3.2% to 3.7%, higher than the 3.6% expected, and core inflation came in at 4.3%, in line with expectations. But on a monthly basis, core inflation numbers was slightly higher than expected. The US 2-year yield was shortly above the 5% level yesterday but fell after the data, activity on Fed funds futures now gives 97% chance for a pause at next week’s FOMC meeting, but the probability of a pause in November is slightly less than before the data, at 56%.
Across the Atlantic Ocean, not earlier than the beginning of this week, the expectation for today’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting was a no rate hike. Today, just a few hours before the meeting, the pricing is pointing at a 25bp hike as the most likely scenario; money markets are pricing in a 68% chance for a 25bp hike.
In the UK, the rate hike expectations are also strong but weak economic growth, rising unemployment, unfortunately coupled with rising wages hint that the BoE is also leaned to raise the rates. But the rate hikes that happen when the economy slows doesn’t boost appetite for euro nor for sterling.
In equities, all eyes are on ARM that will go public today. The company set its IPO price to $51 a share. It’s at the top end of the proposed price range, but still lower than the valuation of $64bn when Softbank bought out a stake from Vision Fund.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0750, with eyes on ECB decision
EUR/USD has entered a phase of consolidation near 1.0750 in the European trading hours on Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical ECB policy announcements. Key US data are awaited as well.
GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow range around 1.2500, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating in a narrow range around 1.2500 in the European morning on Wednesday. A broad-based US Dollar retreat and an upbeat mood is offering support to the currency pair. The focus shifts to the US data flow.
Gold price drops toward $1,900, US data in focus
Gold price is extending its losing streak, approaching $1,900 in the European session on Thursday. A pause in the US Dollar decline is exerting fresh selling pressure on the Gold price, as traders await the US Retail Sales and PPI data after the CPI disappointment.
ApeCoin price likely to plummet as $46.69 million worth of APE to flood markets in a cliff unlock
ApeCoin price remains on its bearish streak after a sloppy multi-month fall since early in the year. After hitting what appears to be rock bottom for the altcoin, APE is attempting to recover, with the ecosystem's token unlocking event likely to deter it.
European Central Bank Preview: Lagarde set to create lose-lose situation for Euro Premium
The ECB is set to leave interest rates unchanged in its September meeting. ECB Lagarde will likely leave the door open to increasing borrowing costs again. Investors are set to interpret any pause as a victory for doves, downing the Euro.