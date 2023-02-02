‘It is gratifying to see the disinflationary process now getting underway’ said the Federal Reserve (Fed) President Jerome Powell at his press conference yesterday.
That was the major - and the only take - of his speech yesterday, and sent the markets rallying. The US yields fell, the S&P500 reversed course and rallied more than 1% higher, while Nasdaq jumped more than 2%. The dollar index slumped.
At the wake of the meeting, activity on Fed funds futures gives around 83% chance for the next FOMC meeting to deliver another 25bp hike, which would take the rates to 5% mark, as promised by Fed members.
And for equities, there is no reason to think that the bullish sentiment would reverse anytime soon. What else?
Apple, Amazon, Google, Ford and Qualcomm are due to announce their earnings today.
The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) are both expected to raise the interest rates by 50bp today But it won’t be the same 50bp hike.
