S&P 500 sold off only a little in the wake of CPI data – probably celebrating that the figure wasn‘t 8% but only 7%. As if that weren‘t uncomfortable already – and the Fed wants to field accelerated taper, and perhaps even four quarter-point rate hikes to tame it? Oh, and perhaps also balance sheet reduction through not reinvesting proceeds from matured bonds and notes as talked on Monday – sure, that will do the trick.
Looking at Treasuries over the prior two days shows that the Fed isn‘t being questioned. Value defends the high ground while tech rallies – Monday‘s fear with its brief return Tuesday, is in the rear-view mirror, complacency returning, and VIX again below 18. Prior upswing consolidation right next, is the most likely action for S&P 500.
The real gains though are being made elsewhere – in crude oil and copper. With commodities back on fire, these two have certainly greater appreciation potential next than stocks or cryptos – so, long live our open longs there!
The red metal has defied base metals intraday consolidation yesterday, and that has consequences for inflation trades – silver is waiting in the wings. To give you an idea how mispriced the risk of persistently unpleasant inflation is, yesterday‘s CPI coming only in line with expectations, caused inflation expectations to decline… At least the dollar took a rightful breather – its prior sideways consolidation has been broken to the downside. Currencies are starting to figure out inflation, and just how far and inadequate Fed‘s promise to take on it, has been...
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
Daily consolidation of prior strong gains that‘s likely to go on today – stocks are making up their mind as to where next in the very short run now that the bears had been repelled.
Credit markets
HYG is likewise looking to need some time to move higher next – volume is declining, and a brief sideways move is most likely now.
Gold, silver and miners
Gold and silver are still sideways to up – not down. The pressure to go higher is building up, waiting for the Fed miscalculation, or perception of the consequences of its upcoming action. The faith in the central bank isn‘t yet really shaken.
Crude oil
Crude oil finds it easiest to keep rising – the technical and fundamental conditions are in place, and oil stocks will continue to be the leading S&P 500 performers.
Copper
Copper is starting to play catch up to the other commodities finally – it‘ll be a rocky ride, but the red metal has waken up, and cast a clear verdict on inflation that has to seep into other markets next. Will take time, but we‘ll get there.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin and Ethereum didn‘t convince on the upside, and with no dovish surprise on the horizon, the path of least resistance probably remains down for now.
Summary
S&P 500 turnaround is getting cemented, and worries about the hawkish Fed or inflation look to be momentarily receding. Not even the PPI is waking up the markets – the focus seems to be on measly 0.1% undershoot. Ironic, pathetic. While stocks keep on moving in a tight range and still want to keep on appreciating modestly, the real action is happening in the commodities, to be followed by precious metals.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1450 after US data
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1450 in the early American session on Thursday as the greenback struggles to find demand after US data. The annual PPI edged higher to 9.7% in December and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.
Gold continues to fluctuate in daily range above $1,820
Gold is moving sideways in a relatively narrow range above $1,820 on Thursday. Although the dollar is having a tough time finding demand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat above 1.7%, limiting XAU/USD's upside for the time being.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla
Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded.