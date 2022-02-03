Central bank decisions tend to be significant events in normal circumstances, but today’s decisions could prove to be quite interesting for markets as different decisions are expected from each of today’s banks. While the Bank of England is set to raise its rate for the second time and signal further unwinding of its pandemic stimulus, the European central bank is expected to maintain it’s wait-and-see approach despite record inflation of 5.1% announced in January. According to these predictions, we could be seeing a strengthening of the pound thanks to the 0,5% interest rate, while we could sese a mixed reaction of the Euro as markets remain uncertain about the fragile economic recovery, especially given recent escalations on the Russia-Ukraine border which could destabilize the entire continent. Despite this, any surprises in today’s decisions or announcements could have far-reaching effects on both the FX market and equities across Europe and the UK as central bankers struggle to balance record inflation with the post-pandemic recovery.
Can Amazon’s earnings support US indices?
While we have seen a noticeable recovery of global indices over the past several days, yesterday’s disappointing earnings report from Meta (Facebook) saw the stock price drop and weigh on US markets as well as general sentiment. Meta’s results came one day after Alphabet announced it’s positive results and optimistic outlook and despite this mixed sentiment, we are seeing a slight pullback of stock markets as they await another mega-cap report. Amazon’s results could prove to be a significant catalyst for potential movements in the markets as a better than expected result could further boost the recent recovery while a disappointing one could drag markets further down. The company benefited greatly from the recent global situation as demand for its products and services increased noticeably thanks to a solid strategy and cost optimization. On the other hand, like many other companies that benefited from the stay-at-home lifestyle, it remains to be seen if that positive performance has carried over into this new phase.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1300 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1300, with the upside capped amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Soaring inflation, all-time low unemployment rate back potential ECB rate hikes in 2022. The ECB is unlikely to alter policy settings but Lagarde's presser will hold the key.
GBP/USD: On the defensive around 1.3550, BOE in focus
GBP/USD remains on the offers near 1.3550 on 'Super Thursday'. The BOE is expected to lift rates by another 25bps to 0.50% in order to combat ongoing inflation risks. US dollar stays pressured, helping the cable bulls along.
Gold dribbles around 200-DMA amid anxious markets
Gold remains sidelined above $1,800 as market players await monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) during early Thursday. The metal drops for the first time in four days, retreating from the weekly top.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.
ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation Premium
EUR/USD has been rising steadily since the beginning of the week. The shared currency suffered heavy losses against the dollar last week after FOMC Powell confirmed the Fed’s hawkish stance in the face of high inflation.