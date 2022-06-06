Key highlights
hina's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed. The Caixin services PMI rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralyzed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains.
Measures to tighten liquidity are expected to accompany a rise in Indian interest rates on Wednesday, adding upward pressure to bond yields and increasing the need for central bank measures to support government borrowing. The rise in interest rates is not in doubt, because the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on May 23 that the decision would be a "no brainer". Economists polled by Reuters expect a rise of 25 to 75 basis points.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stated that the central bank's top priority was to support the economy, stressing an unwavering commitment to maintaining "powerful" monetary stimulus. Unlike its U.S. and European counterparts, the BOJ does not face a trade-off between the need to tame inflation and support the economy, as Japan's inflation remains modest and driven by temporary factors such as rising raw material costs, Kuroda said.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made an opening at 77.66 and traded within the range of 77.6100-77.6775. The pair closed the day at 77.63 levels. The USDINR pair has been in a tight range in the past few days as investors target the upcoming Reserve Bank of India interest rate decision. The RBI started its monthly meeting on Monday ahead of the upcoming release of its decision that will come out on Wednesday. The elevated crude oil price and rising US yields kept the Indian rupee under pressure. The FII were seen on the selling side today as domestic equity closed the day in red. Bond market too felt the heat of the FII outflows as the yields shot up to multiple months high.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD pair left behind Friday’s downtick and resumed the upside in a context dominated by the re-emergence of the selling pressure around the dollar. The market mood remained upbeat with US stock index futures posting strong gains and helped the pair to stay afloat in positive territory. The GBPUSD pair has lost its bullish momentum after having climbed toward 1.2580 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair clings to strong gains near 1.2550 as investors gear up for the confidence vote in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the day.
Bond market
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest levels since March 2019 as investors prepared for around a 40-50 bps rate increase later this week while higher global crude oil prices also hurt sentiment. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.501%, up 4 bps from its previous close. The RBI will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The US bond yields edged higher as traders assessed the strength of the economy. The yield on the key 10-year US Treasury note was up at 2.951%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 started today's session in the red dragged by IT, realty and media shares. Gains in metal and financial shares, however, kept the downside in headline indices in check. Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap indices declining by 0.11% and 1.02% respectively. All eyes are on the outcome of a bi-monthly review by the RBI due later this week.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US unemployment rate and nonfarm payrolls data."
European stocks advanced ahead of the ECB interest rate decision which is due for later in the week. U.S. stock futures ticked higher today, putting markets on track to recover from a muted trading week that ended in losses for major U.S. indexes. Attention in the U.K. will turn to domestic politics, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a vote of confidence from members of his Conservative party amid growing dissatisfaction in his leadership. The focus to be on the CB Employment Trends Index data expected to be released later in the day.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2550 ahead of UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD trades around 1.2530 as the focus shifts to inflation. Members of the UK Parliament will take part in a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the day. Meanwhile, US stocks post strong gains after the opening bell.
EUR/USD pierces 1.0700 as dollar recovers
EUR/USD stays on the back foot in the second half of the day and trades below 1.0700 as inflation-related concerns undermine the market’s mood. The dollar stays resilient against its rivals supported by the 10-year Treasury yield surging above 3%.
Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields push higher
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day and fell below $1,850. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher and was last seen gaining more than 2% above 3%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Insiders say LUNA Classic has no future but remain optimistic on Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price
Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs was least involved in the war room instituted before the launch of the new Terra chain, according to insiders who also revealed they are hopeful for LUNA 2.0 price, but have a negative outlook for LUNA Classic.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!