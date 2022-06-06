Key highlights

hina's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed. The Caixin services PMI rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralyzed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains.

Measures to tighten liquidity are expected to accompany a rise in Indian interest rates on Wednesday, adding upward pressure to bond yields and increasing the need for central bank measures to support government borrowing. The rise in interest rates is not in doubt, because the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on May 23 that the decision would be a "no brainer". Economists polled by Reuters expect a rise of 25 to 75 basis points.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stated that the central bank's top priority was to support the economy, stressing an unwavering commitment to maintaining "powerful" monetary stimulus. Unlike its U.S. and European counterparts, the BOJ does not face a trade-off between the need to tame inflation and support the economy, as Japan's inflation remains modest and driven by temporary factors such as rising raw material costs, Kuroda said.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made an opening at 77.66 and traded within the range of 77.6100-77.6775. The pair closed the day at 77.63 levels. The USDINR pair has been in a tight range in the past few days as investors target the upcoming Reserve Bank of India interest rate decision. The RBI started its monthly meeting on Monday ahead of the upcoming release of its decision that will come out on Wednesday. The elevated crude oil price and rising US yields kept the Indian rupee under pressure. The FII were seen on the selling side today as domestic equity closed the day in red. Bond market too felt the heat of the FII outflows as the yields shot up to multiple months high.

Global currency updates

The EURUSD pair left behind Friday’s downtick and resumed the upside in a context dominated by the re-emergence of the selling pressure around the dollar. The market mood remained upbeat with US stock index futures posting strong gains and helped the pair to stay afloat in positive territory. The GBPUSD pair has lost its bullish momentum after having climbed toward 1.2580 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair clings to strong gains near 1.2550 as investors gear up for the confidence vote in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the day.

Bond market

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest levels since March 2019 as investors prepared for around a 40-50 bps rate increase later this week while higher global crude oil prices also hurt sentiment. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.501%, up 4 bps from its previous close. The RBI will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The US bond yields edged higher as traders assessed the strength of the economy. The yield on the key 10-year US Treasury note was up at 2.951%.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 started today's session in the red dragged by IT, realty and media shares. Gains in metal and financial shares, however, kept the downside in headline indices in check. Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap indices declining by 0.11% and 1.02% respectively. All eyes are on the outcome of a bi-monthly review by the RBI due later this week.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the US unemployment rate and nonfarm payrolls data."

European stocks advanced ahead of the ECB interest rate decision which is due for later in the week. U.S. stock futures ticked higher today, putting markets on track to recover from a muted trading week that ended in losses for major U.S. indexes. Attention in the U.K. will turn to domestic politics, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a vote of confidence from members of his Conservative party amid growing dissatisfaction in his leadership. The focus to be on the CB Employment Trends Index data expected to be released later in the day.