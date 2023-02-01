Weak economic data ran to the rescue of the equity bulls on Tuesday. The S&P500 rallied almost 1.50%, while Nasdaq jumped more than 1.50%.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) President Jerome Powell will be thrown to the spotlight today, to potentially shoot a couple of doves down to the ground.
But there is always a hope that the falling price and wages inflation will get the Fed to the pivot point.
The US dollar failed to consolidate and extend gains as the weaker economic data keeps strengthening the Fed doves’ hands.
The EURUSD eased as low as 1.08 yesterday, but the pair found buyers on the back of a strong looking GDP data from the Eurozone.
Elsewhere, today’s PMI data from China, released by Caixin, were not as rosy as the one compiled by China Federation and released yesterday.
And the barrel of American crude tipped a toe below the 50-DMA yesterday, as the API data revealed another big build in US inventories last week. The more official EIA data is due today, and the expectation is a 1 mio barrel decline, leaving room for further weakness in oil prices.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes by 25 bps as expected, focus shifts to Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 bps to the range of 4.5-4.75% as expected following the first policy meeting of 2023. The US Dollar stages a modest rebound against its rivals as investors wait for Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD nears January high ahead of Fed
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0920 as the US Dollar stays on the back foot following the disappointing Manufacturing PMI data. Investors wait for the US Federal Reserve to announce its policy decisions following the first meeting of the year.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2300 ahead of FOMC decision
GBP/USD trimmed early gains and barely holds above 1.2300, despite broad US Dollar weakness. The latter eased after weak American data put speculative interest in cautious mode. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points.
Gold: Buyers looking for a reason to add longs
Spot gold recaptured the $1,930 threshold during European trading hours, as the US Dollar trades with a weak tone ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision.
Ethereum: “Tower - Tower, ETH requesting a soft landing”
Ethereum (ETH) price action sees traders gearing up for the fireworks this evening as the Fed and its Chair, Jerome Powell, are taking the stage this evening for the first time this year.