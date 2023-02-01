Weak economic data ran to the rescue of the equity bulls on Tuesday. The S&P500 rallied almost 1.50%, while Nasdaq jumped more than 1.50%.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) President Jerome Powell will be thrown to the spotlight today, to potentially shoot a couple of doves down to the ground.

But there is always a hope that the falling price and wages inflation will get the Fed to the pivot point.

The US dollar failed to consolidate and extend gains as the weaker economic data keeps strengthening the Fed doves’ hands.

The EURUSD eased as low as 1.08 yesterday, but the pair found buyers on the back of a strong looking GDP data from the Eurozone.

Elsewhere, today’s PMI data from China, released by Caixin, were not as rosy as the one compiled by China Federation and released yesterday.

And the barrel of American crude tipped a toe below the 50-DMA yesterday, as the API data revealed another big build in US inventories last week. The more official EIA data is due today, and the expectation is a 1 mio barrel decline, leaving room for further weakness in oil prices.