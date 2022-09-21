Risk appetite is poor into today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, and after Riksbank shocked the market with a 100bp hike yesterday. The announcement couldn’t get the SEK appreciate against the US dollar; it rather got many investors more uncomfortable, and worried that the Fed would do the same today: deliver a 100bp hike.

But it may not.

Activity on Fed funds futures still assesses less than 20% probability for a 100bp hike from the Fed today. So, the expectation is that the Fed will deliver a 75bp hike today. We could see a relief rally in equity and bond markets, if, of course, the dot plot doesn’t show projections going above market expectations.

One good news in all this is that inflation in Canada eased more than expected last month, both the headline and the core inflation softened. But the data obviously revived the BoC doves and sent the Loonie lower against a broadly stronger US dollar. The USDCAD spiked to 1.3375 as a result. And cheaper oil didn’t help.

Crude oil fell below $85 per barrel, as the US announced it would sell 10 million barrels more from the Strategic Reserves for delivery in November to help keeping a negative pressure on oil prices.

The EURUSD consolidates below parity, as Cable slipped below 1.14 mark.

Bitcoin is testing the $19K support this morning and gold remains under a decent selling pressure due to strong dollar and rising US yields.