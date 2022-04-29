In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire sits down with famed economist, Alasdair Macleod, to discuss China and Russia’s tactical currency commoditisation as the dollar continues to devaluate.

The precious metals expert questions the Fed’s official narrative on inflation and shares his thoughts on the implications of a looming global food crisis.

Timestamps

00:00 – Start 02:00 Introducing Alasdair Macleod.

03:45 – The emergence of China as a superstate.

15:00 – The Western currency catastrophe.

23:45 – PetroRuble - the elephant in the room.

34:00 – $1 quadrillion of derivatives! How much of that is gold?

44:15 – Government interventions and the gold price revaluation.

52:20 – Why it’s wise to secure your wealth in physical gold and silver?