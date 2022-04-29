In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire sits down with famed economist, Alasdair Macleod, to discuss China and Russia’s tactical currency commoditisation as the dollar continues to devaluate.
The precious metals expert questions the Fed’s official narrative on inflation and shares his thoughts on the implications of a looming global food crisis.
Timestamps
00:00 – Start 02:00 Introducing Alasdair Macleod.
03:45 – The emergence of China as a superstate.
15:00 – The Western currency catastrophe.
23:45 – PetroRuble - the elephant in the room.
34:00 – $1 quadrillion of derivatives! How much of that is gold?
44:15 – Government interventions and the gold price revaluation.
52:20 – Why it’s wise to secure your wealth in physical gold and silver?
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.