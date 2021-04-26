European markets are steady in early trading, with the FTSE 100 balanced by a stronger pound but also gains for travel stocks.
-
European markets tread water.
-
Subdued UK covid cases heighten chance of international travel in May.
-
Biden tax announcement highlights future fiscal squeeze.
European markets have kicked off the week in somewhat hesitance fashion today, with the FTSE 100, DAX, and CAC all largely flat in early trade. For the FTSE, we are seeing some negative impact coming from a strengthening pound, while travel names provide the basis for the more optimistic reopening side of the trade. Government plans to further reopen the economy on 17 May remain on-track given the lack of any bounce in cases over the two weeks that have passed since the 12 April easing of lockdown measures. Meanwhile, the EU decision to allow US vaccinated travellers does highlight a gradual willingness to wake international air travel from its drawn-out slumber. Unfortunately, India highlights the risks involved when vaccination levels are low, with daily cases rising from 47k to 321k in the space of a month. Until vaccinations build a strong base layer of protection, countries will have to continue the fine balancing act that involves knowing greater economic freedom will often come with higher risk of widespread infections.
Recent dollar declines have come into play once again in early trade, with traders gearing up for the latest FOMC meeting this week. Last week saw a bout of market jitters in the wake of Joe Biden’s capital gains tax announcement, and that hesitancy is likely to come back into play when the president lays out his plans later in the week. Nonetheless, the prospect of higher taxes will become more of an issue as we move through the year, with the huge ramp-up in debt requiring a fiscal response before long.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 7 points higher, at 34,050.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?