European markets are steady in early trading, with the FTSE 100 balanced by a stronger pound but also gains for travel stocks.

European markets tread water.

Subdued UK covid cases heighten chance of international travel in May.

Biden tax announcement highlights future fiscal squeeze.

European markets have kicked off the week in somewhat hesitance fashion today, with the FTSE 100, DAX, and CAC all largely flat in early trade. For the FTSE, we are seeing some negative impact coming from a strengthening pound, while travel names provide the basis for the more optimistic reopening side of the trade. Government plans to further reopen the economy on 17 May remain on-track given the lack of any bounce in cases over the two weeks that have passed since the 12 April easing of lockdown measures. Meanwhile, the EU decision to allow US vaccinated travellers does highlight a gradual willingness to wake international air travel from its drawn-out slumber. Unfortunately, India highlights the risks involved when vaccination levels are low, with daily cases rising from 47k to 321k in the space of a month. Until vaccinations build a strong base layer of protection, countries will have to continue the fine balancing act that involves knowing greater economic freedom will often come with higher risk of widespread infections.

Recent dollar declines have come into play once again in early trade, with traders gearing up for the latest FOMC meeting this week. Last week saw a bout of market jitters in the wake of Joe Biden’s capital gains tax announcement, and that hesitancy is likely to come back into play when the president lays out his plans later in the week. Nonetheless, the prospect of higher taxes will become more of an issue as we move through the year, with the huge ramp-up in debt requiring a fiscal response before long.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 7 points higher, at 34,050.