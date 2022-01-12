Let’s look at the DAX today. Choose your market and limits in the Seasonax screener function to automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities. Let’s look at Jan 17. Set the history of the data that you want to examine. Let’s go for the past 10 years. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from minimum 31 and max 90 days we will go for 31-60 days. And as the last step, select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades. Let’s go for 80% of winning trades.
We see that over the last 10 years Airbus has gained an annualised return of 63.57 % of the time and made over 6.56% in returns on average.
Now the recent sell-off in stocks has been on the worry that the Fed will be hiking interest rates into a US economy that is slowing down. The prospect of the runoff of the balance sheet as interest rates move higher have investors leaving tech stocks. This is a headwind for stocks. However, if airlines are able to start operating again, if omicron is mild enough to allow eventual free travel, then demand should pick up for Airbus once again.
Major trade risks
-
If interest rates are seen to be rising too fast, that could cause a broad sell-off in stocks in the near term.
-
Any bad news for Airbus could also weaken the stock.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1400 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is dribbling close to weekly top below 1.1400, as the US dollar remains on the defensive alongside the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Coronavirus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of Eurozone industrial figures and the critical US inflation.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.3650 amid better mood, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.3650, helped by the recent pullback in the US dollar and yields. The risk sentiment remains lifted ahead of US inflation data. Brexit risks continue to loom, as UK's Truss threatens to trigger Article 16.
Gold flirts with daily low, around $1,815 ahead of US CPI
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. An uptick in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal. The downside seems limited as investors await the latest US consumer inflation print.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast Premium
Accelerating inflation continues to plague the US economy. December CPI expected at 7%, a fresh 40-year high. Federal Reserve policy for 2022 has been set by 2021 inflation.