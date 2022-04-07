The heavy sell-off in US 10 year bonds continued once again this week as Fed’s Brainard suggested that Quantitative Tightening (QT) could take place as soon as next month. This was even faster than the market was expecting with most analysts seeing US QT happening in June. This even more hawkish shift weighed on stocks midweek but boosted the USD and that trend could continue. The RBA took a hawkish hold this week as they, like the Fed, start to express concerns about rising inflation. China’s Service PMI data dropped sharply to 42.0 into contractionary territory which further weighed on global sentiment for stocks.
Other key events from the past week
AUD: RBA’s hawkish hold, April 04: The RBA made a hawkish hold this week as they recognised inflationary pressures were growing. Note that the labour wage price index is going to be crucial for the RBA’s policy in Mid May if the RBA are to take a move towards hiking interest rates and lift the AUD further.
China: Caixin Services PMI’s drop, April 06: The rise in Covid cases in China, surge in input costs, and the growing Russian/Ukraine crisis have all led to a sharp drop in service activity. However, is this still the time to be bold on China?
USD: Fed to prompt a recession? April 06: More hawkish Fed speak this week means that short term interest rate derivative markets now project the Fed hiking to 2.50% from the current rate of 0.375%. If US growth starts to slow watch out for further selling in stocks over the coming weeks.
Key events for the coming week
USD: Inflation woes? April 12: The Fed is on a path to hike rates aggressively this year due to a surge in inflation. Will next week’s inflation print edge higher again and increase the Fed’s urgency to hike rates? Will that shock stocks?
Seasonal trades: Apple to advance? Apple stock has a strong period of growth. Will that be supported by their new revenue growth formula?
NZD: NZD rate statement, Apr 13: Short term interest rate markets are pricing in an 89% chance of a 50 bps rate hike from the RBNZ next week. They are expected to keep hiking. See here for the previous central bank decision from the RBNZ in February.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0900
EUR/USD has started to edge lower after having recovered above 1.0900 earlier in the day. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in February, missing the market expectation of 0.6%. Later in the session, the European Central Bank will release the March meeting accounts.
GBP/USD marches towards 1.3100 on weaker yields, USD
GBP/USD is scaling higher amid falling US Treasury yields, in coordination with the US dollar. The UK announced fresh sanctions on Russian coal and oil imports. Investors are digesting the hawkish Fed minutes, although the central bank divergence theme could remain in play.
Gold: Defending $1,915 is critical for XAU/USD after hawkish Fed minutes
Gold price displays a choppy trend, within a familiar range so far this week. Hawkish Fed minutes keep the downside compelling for gold price. Gold bears look to retest the $1,915 key support amid bearish RSI on the 4H.
Ten reasons why Ethereum price will hit $10,000 ahead of the “Merge”
Ethereum price is on track to break out as analysts eye a $10,000 target for the altcoin. The utility and adoption of Ethereum have picked up pace over the past year, with rising capital inflow and on-chain activity.
Serious stock market rout becomes a very real possibility
It will not happen today or this month, but there is a growing sense of foreboding regarding equity markets. After the free cash run of the past two years valuations hit unsustainable levels.