Metal prices have been on a phenomenal run this quarter breaking records and notching up fresh record highs.

Over the last month, Gold prices have gone parabolic rallying from just under $1,800 an ounce to a high of $2,070 an ounce on Tuesday, just $5 short of an all-time high reached in August 2020.

And then there’s Aluminium, Platinum, Palladium, Copper and Zinc, which have posted scorching rallies blasting through all-time highs this week. While Nickel prices grabbed the headlines with a blistering gain of over 250% in a single day to register the biggest one-day move ever seen in the history of the commodities markets.

The geopolitical uncertainty surrounding Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia have created strong demand for all metals, especially Gold – as traders view the precious metal as a reliable hedge against risk, inflation and economic shock.

The move higher in the metal markets began a few weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. One of the primary triggers was a new outlook on inflation, with traders starting to doubt the central banks' ability to control rapidly surging inflation in light of significant supply chain issues.

One after another, the world's major Wall Street banks from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan to Bank of America have raised their targets with “extremely bullish” calls for Gold prices to hit fresh record highs in the months ahead.

But the big question now is will Silver be next to hit all-time highs?

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: