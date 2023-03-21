Asia market update: After all the attention on financial stability in the past 2 weeks markets took a breather; US Fed rate decision and guidance looms Wed night.
General trend
- Markets in Asia enjoyed a well-earned breather after intense uncertainty and speculation related to global bank stability over the past couple of weeks.
- Cautious equity gains generally seen in Asia.
- Financials trade mixed amid uncertainty.
- It was a national holiday in Japan.
- US equity FUTs are flat since the US market close.
- Attention is firmly on the US Fed’s rate decision Wed night, with the probability of a 25bps hike now over 70% (from less than 30% just two weeks ago)..
- However, some are still betting that rates will be left unchanged.
- Most Fed attention will likely focus on the all-important forward-looking comments.
- First Republic [FRC]: Financial Services Forum to host previously scheduled meeting on Tues [Mar 21st]; the meeting is expected to cover the co's situation - FT.
- We also recall recent rumors of potential Warren Buffett involvement in the US regional bank crisis?
- Will former US Pres Trump indeed be arrested in NY overnight, as reported over the weekend?
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.5% at 6,930.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Mar minutes - Agreed to consider rate pause at the next meeting in April.
- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence -0.5%, inflation expectations +5.9%.
- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Trade Balance (NZ$): -0.71B v -1.95B prior.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): sees no immediate need to reinstate US$ swap line that expired in 2021.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.6% at 19,118.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,240.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY182B v CNY30B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net injects CNY153B v drains CNY11.0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8763 v 6.8694 prior.
- (CN) China overnight Repo Rate rises to highest in more than 2 years.
- (CN) Vanguard said to plan to exit China business - US financial press.
- (CN) China Foreign Ministry: Statement on Xi, Putin meeting in Russia.
- (CN) China PBOC to target "misappropriated" assets overseas - China press.
- (CN) China Finance Ministry (MOF) begins campaign targeting accounting violations - press.
- (CN) China to give some of its chip-makers subsidy access and new powers to guide recovery - FT.
- (CN) China main video game regulator announces foreign online game approvals for Mar; Approves 27 imported games.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida to visit Ukraine on Tues [Mar 21st]; Poland following day - Japanese press.
- (JP) Japan plans US$75B investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China - financial press.
- (IN) India PM Modi and Japan PM Kishida discussed supply chains for semi-conductors and econ cooperation - financial press.
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,396.
- (KR) South Korea Feb PPI Y/Y: 4.8% v 5.1% prior.
- (KR) South Korea Mar 1-20th Day Exports Y/Y: -17.4% v -2.3% prior; Imports Y/Y: -5.7% v 9.3% prior.
- (KR) South Korea Pres Yoon: Relations with Japan have been neglected; Relations should overcome the past.
- (KR) South Korea said to consider resuming Finance Chiefs meetings with Japan - South Korea press.
- (KR) South Korea Foreign Ministry: Imposes sanctions on 6 entities linked to North Korea weapons program.
Other Asia
- (TW) Taiwan Feb Export Orders Y/Y: -18.3% v -17.5%e; Expects Mar Export Orders between -20.2% and -23.4% y/y.
- (PH) Philippines Feb Overall Balance of Payments (BoP): -$0.9B v $3.1B prior.
North America
- (US) US Officials study ways to guarantee all bank deposits if crisis grows - financial press.
Europe
- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Wage pressures have strengthened on the back of robust labor markets; Repeats inflation is projected to remain too high for too long.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 +0.8% , Hang Seng +0.8%; Shanghai Composite +0.6% ; Kospi +0.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.6%; FTSE100 %.
- EUR 1.0725-1.0709 ; JPY 131.60-131.03 ; AUD 0.6726-0.6685 ;NZD 0.6258-0.6207.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,984/oz; Crude Oil -0.7% at $67.31/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.9417/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.