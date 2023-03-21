Share:

Asia market update: After all the attention on financial stability in the past 2 weeks markets took a breather; US Fed rate decision and guidance looms Wed night.

General trend

- Markets in Asia enjoyed a well-earned breather after intense uncertainty and speculation related to global bank stability over the past couple of weeks.

- Cautious equity gains generally seen in Asia.

- Financials trade mixed amid uncertainty.

- It was a national holiday in Japan.

- US equity FUTs are flat since the US market close.

- Attention is firmly on the US Fed’s rate decision Wed night, with the probability of a 25bps hike now over 70% (from less than 30% just two weeks ago)..

- However, some are still betting that rates will be left unchanged.

- Most Fed attention will likely focus on the all-important forward-looking comments.

- First Republic [FRC]: Financial Services Forum to host previously scheduled meeting on Tues [Mar 21st]; the meeting is expected to cover the co's situation - FT.

- We also recall recent rumors of potential Warren Buffett involvement in the US regional bank crisis?

- Will former US Pres Trump indeed be arrested in NY overnight, as reported over the weekend?

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.5% at 6,930.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Mar minutes - Agreed to consider rate pause at the next meeting in April.

- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence -0.5%, inflation expectations +5.9%.

- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Trade Balance (NZ$): -0.71B v -1.95B prior.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): sees no immediate need to reinstate US$ swap line that expired in 2021.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.6% at 19,118.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,240.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY182B v CNY30B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net injects CNY153B v drains CNY11.0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8763 v 6.8694 prior.

- (CN) China overnight Repo Rate rises to highest in more than 2 years.

- (CN) Vanguard said to plan to exit China business - US financial press.

- (CN) China Foreign Ministry: Statement on Xi, Putin meeting in Russia.

- (CN) China PBOC to target "misappropriated" assets overseas - China press.

- (CN) China Finance Ministry (MOF) begins campaign targeting accounting violations - press.

- (CN) China to give some of its chip-makers subsidy access and new powers to guide recovery - FT.

- (CN) China main video game regulator announces foreign online game approvals for Mar; Approves 27 imported games.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida to visit Ukraine on Tues [Mar 21st]; Poland following day - Japanese press.

- (JP) Japan plans US$75B investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China - financial press.

- (IN) India PM Modi and Japan PM Kishida discussed supply chains for semi-conductors and econ cooperation - financial press.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,396.

- (KR) South Korea Feb PPI Y/Y: 4.8% v 5.1% prior.

- (KR) South Korea Mar 1-20th Day Exports Y/Y: -17.4% v -2.3% prior; Imports Y/Y: -5.7% v 9.3% prior.

- (KR) South Korea Pres Yoon: Relations with Japan have been neglected; Relations should overcome the past.

- (KR) South Korea said to consider resuming Finance Chiefs meetings with Japan - South Korea press.

- (KR) South Korea Foreign Ministry: Imposes sanctions on 6 entities linked to North Korea weapons program.

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Feb Export Orders Y/Y: -18.3% v -17.5%e; Expects Mar Export Orders between -20.2% and -23.4% y/y.

- (PH) Philippines Feb Overall Balance of Payments (BoP): -$0.9B v $3.1B prior.

North America

- (US) US Officials study ways to guarantee all bank deposits if crisis grows - financial press.

Europe

- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Wage pressures have strengthened on the back of robust labor markets; Repeats inflation is projected to remain too high for too long.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 +0.8% , Hang Seng +0.8%; Shanghai Composite +0.6% ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.6%; FTSE100 %.

- EUR 1.0725-1.0709 ; JPY 131.60-131.03 ; AUD 0.6726-0.6685 ;NZD 0.6258-0.6207.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,984/oz; Crude Oil -0.7% at $67.31/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.9417/lb.