First time claims for unemployment benefits dipped 42K to 712K in the first week ofMarch. The number of people on regular continuing claims fell to 4.14 million in the lastweek of February, but the take-up for total federal unemployment benefit programs grewin the week of February 20.

51 weeks of misery

Initial jobless claims fell to 712K in the first week of March. Thisis spitting distance from the post-pandemic low of 711K set in November, but still higher than any reading before COVID, just asit has been in each of the past 51 weeks. The out turn was betterthan the 725K figure expected by the consensus, however. In anutshell, this is the leas t awful it has been over the past year. Thepre-pandemic peak for claims was 665K, so a drop of 48K or morewould place this leading indicator back into a “normal” range, but still at an elevated level.

With vaccine distribution underway, a recovery in the hard-hitleisure and hospitality sector should lead to a wave of hiring that will put millions of displaced workers back on the payroll.

That's a lot of people in the safety net

Total non-farm payrolls in the United States peaked just over a year ago in February 2020. Despite several months of hiring, there arestill 9.5 million people out of work compared to that pre-pandemicpeak. In addition to another round of stimulus checks, the latestrelief bill that is set to be signed by President Biden tomorrow will extend a number of jobless benefits. In the context of today'slatest reading on the number of people still benefiting from these programs, keep in mind the 9.5 million jobs that are still missingsince February.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) is the program to offer jobless benefits to the self-employed and gig workers. Through theweek of February 20, there were 8.4 million people filing continuingclaims for unemployment benefits through this program.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) offersan extension of unemployment benefits after the initial 13-weekclaims period is exhausted. Through the week of February 20, therewere 5.5 million people filing continuing claims for these benefits.

The number of people getting unemployment checks from the federal government continues to grow even as regular state continuing claims figures fall.

